Project Manager (Johannesburg) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, a prominent brand in the Automotive Industry (OE component manufacturer), based in Johannesburg is currently looking to employ a Project Manager.

Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Project Engineer or Project Manager secures!

An awesome career opportunity awaits.

Requirements:

National Diploma or Degree in Engineering.

Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Project Engineer or Project Manager.

High degree of computer literacy – Knowledge of Microsoft applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Ms Projects).

Planning ability – to manage, implement, validate, and produce timing plans for project work.

Ability to communicate effectively at all levels.

Proven ability to work independently and proactively.

Work as an individual and part of a team.

Ability to understand customer requirements and specifications.

Responsibilities:

Establish key customer contracts.

Obtain customer/materials process sign off.

Coordinate the timing plan and regularly monitor the performance of projects to ensure targets are being achieved.

Ensure that project risks are promptly identified, reported, and managed.

To ensure urgent requests for assistance from the customers are effectively dealt with.

Carry out any other duties as reasonably requested by immediate Manager / Director (e.g., Key Account Role).

