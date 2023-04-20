Project Manager (Port Elizabeth) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Apr 20, 2023

Our client in the Automotive industry, based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to employ a Project Manager.
An awesome career opportunity awaits.
Requirements:

  • National Diploma or Degree in Engineering.
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Project Engineer or Project Manager.
  • High degree of computer literacy – Knowledge of Microsoft applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Ms Projects).
  • Planning ability – to manage, implement, validate, and produce timing plans for project work.
  • Ability to communicate effectively at all levels.
  • Proven ability to work independently and proactively.
  • Work as an individual and part of a team.
  • Ability to understand customer requirements and specifications.

Responsibilities:

  • Establish key customer contracts.
  • Obtain customer/materials process sign off.
  • Co-Ordinate the timing plan and regularly monitor the performance of projects to ensure targets are being achieved.
  • Ensure that project risks are promptly identified, reported, and managed.
  • To ensure urgent requests for assistance from the customers are effectively dealt with.
  • Carry out any other duties as reasonably requested by immediate Manager / Director (e.g., Key Account Role).

Desired Skills:

  • automotive
  • Project Manager
  • manufacturing
  • engineering

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *