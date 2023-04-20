Project Manager (Port Elizabeth) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the Automotive industry, based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to employ a Project Manager.
An awesome career opportunity awaits.
Requirements:
- National Diploma or Degree in Engineering.
- Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Project Engineer or Project Manager.
- High degree of computer literacy – Knowledge of Microsoft applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Ms Projects).
- Planning ability – to manage, implement, validate, and produce timing plans for project work.
- Ability to communicate effectively at all levels.
- Proven ability to work independently and proactively.
- Work as an individual and part of a team.
- Ability to understand customer requirements and specifications.
Responsibilities:
- Establish key customer contracts.
- Obtain customer/materials process sign off.
- Co-Ordinate the timing plan and regularly monitor the performance of projects to ensure targets are being achieved.
- Ensure that project risks are promptly identified, reported, and managed.
- To ensure urgent requests for assistance from the customers are effectively dealt with.
- Carry out any other duties as reasonably requested by immediate Manager / Director (e.g., Key Account Role).
Desired Skills:
- automotive
- Project Manager
- manufacturing
- engineering