Project Manager (Rural, Agri-Development and Oceans Economy Enterprise Support)

Our client is seeking a Project Manager (Rural, Agri-Development and Oceans Economy Enterprise Support) to join their team, based in Mthatha for a short-term contract; (5 days per week). Duties to include (amongst others):- Provision of on-the-ground support relating to bee-keeping and honey processing, fishing and fish processing (and other relevant oceans economy related initiatives), vegetable production and processing, piggery farming and market linkages as well as chicken farming and market access. Minimum Requirements:- B Degree in Agriculture / Development Studies / Commerce with a minimum of 10 relevant working experience of which 3 years should be in economic / community development *Experience in Project Management will be an added advantage. Please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Agricultural Development

Community Building

Community Management

Economic Research

Project Management

Learn more/Apply for this position