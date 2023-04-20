Senior Database Developer – Gauteng Arcadia

Are you a Senior Database Developer looking for a new challenge? Our client is seeking a highly skilled professional to develop new database applications and convert existing legacy applications to support their business requirements.

The ideal candidate will have a National Diploma in IT and 3-5 years of significant understanding and practical knowledge of database schema, development, and scripting. You should also have 3-5 years of experience in database front-end development using the Microsoft .Net framework and a good understanding of relational databases and data warehouse concepts.

In addition, you should have experience in database design, modelling, optimization, and performance improvement, as well as a solid understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies. Exposure to ETL tools and embedded SQL is also highly desirable.

Critical competencies for this role include database application development and scripting, relational databases and data warehouse concepts, SDLC methodologies, ETL tools, embedded SQL, and database security.

You should also be prepared to work extended hours as and when required and be willing to travel as and when required.

If you have a passion for database development and meet the above requirements, we want to hear from you! Apply now and take the next step in your career as a Senior Database Developer.

Desired Skills:

Data Warehousing

Development

Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

About The Employer:

Banking

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

Performance Bonuses

