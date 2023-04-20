Senior Project Manager at Reverside

Responsible for leading teams to deliver project(s) that span across one or more business units. Manage resources, schedules, financials and adhere to stage gate quality and SDLC control guidelines throughout the full systems development life cycle. This also includes management of issues, risks and project change requests to ensure successful and on-time project delivery. Contribute to process improvement initiatives as it relates to improving project delivery.

The Senior Project Manager has the authority to run the project on a day-to-day basis. Verify that the project produces the required deliverables of quality, within the specified constraints of time and cost and to achieve the potential benefits defined in the business case.

Responsibilities:

Manage a portfolio of complex initiatives that span one or multiple lines of business

Provide on-site leadership for project team by building and motivating team members to meet project goals, adhering to their responsibilities and project milestones

Full project life cycle ownership: successful project delivery will include full implementation from initiation to deployment for one major or several minor initiatives simultaneously

Manage all aspects of multiple related projects to ensure the overall program is aligned to and directly supports the achievement of strategic objectives

Report on project success criteria results, metrics, test and deployment management activities

Work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment demonstrating teamwork, innovation and excellence

Participate in establishing practices, templates, policies, tools and partnerships to expand and mature these capabilities for the organization

Prepare estimates and detailed project plan for all phases of the project

Procure adequate resources to achieve project objectives in planned timeframes

Manage the day-to-day project activities and resources and chairs the project management team meetings

Monitor staff performance and complete performance reviews

Provide status reporting regarding project milestones, deliverable, dependencies, risks and issues, communicating across leadership

Understand interdependencies between technology, operations and business needs

Demonstrate a functional acumen to support how solutions will address client goals while maintaining alignment with industry best practices

Manage project scope and changes

Participate and/or drive feasibility studies, vendor selections and proposals for evaluation by appropriate key stakeholders

Act as an internal quality control check for the project

Manage ongoing quality control and participate in quality issue resolution

Assist in dispute, negotiation, arbitration or litigation, as needed

Support formal/informal schedules to manage the engagement contract

Define the Statement of Work and Specifications for the requested goods and services

Develop and manage all aspects of project and program engagement from planning, external vendor relationships, communications, resources, budget, change, risks and issues

Set and continually manage project and program expectations while delegating and managing deliverable with team members and stakeholders

Delegate tasks and responsibilities to appropriate personnel

Monitor, track and control outcomes to resolve issues, conflicts, dependencies and critical path deliverables

Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation and presentations to various audiences, including project team, sponsors, CIO and key stakeholders

Determine the frequency and content of status reports from the project and program team, analyze results and troubleshoot problem areas

Define success criteria and disseminate them to involved parties throughout project and program life cycle

Identify and develop trusted adviser relationship with project and program stakeholders, sponsors and university stakeholders

Coach, mentor, motivate and supervise project and program team

Deliver appropriate and effective executive level communication

Ensure that projects and programs are proceeding according to scope, schedule, budget and quality standards

Manage project and program issues and risks to mitigate impact to baseline

Continue professional development in order to keep abreast of emerging technologies, methods and best practices

Extensive understanding of project and program management principles, methods and techniques

Other duties as assigned

Proven success in providing on site leadership for project team by building and motivating team members to meet project goals, adhering to their responsibilities and project milestones

Performance reviews and staff development

Monitor the performance of staff

Establish practices, templates, policies, tools and partnerships to expand and mature these capabilities for the organization

Desired Skills:

Agile

Scrum

lean

waterfall

Prince2

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

