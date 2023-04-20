Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

2 x Senior PM roles at one of our prestigious Banks available.
12 Month contract! Banking experience
Non-Negotiable Requirements
10 years + Project Management experience
5 years investment banking experience in implementing Business Technology solutions
Knowledge of investment banking products
Fully comfortable with Agile delivery methodology and ceremonies (Scrum or SAFe)
Ability to manage a number of dependencies outside their project
Specific Additional Experience
Strong background/experience in Market Risk, CVA, credit risk, operational risk
Experience in large-scale regulatory projects within Market, credit and operational risk (FRTB, SCR)
Desired Skills:
- Market risk
- CVA
- Credit Risk