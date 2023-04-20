Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

2 x Senior PM roles at one of our prestigious Banks available.

12 Month contract! Banking experience

Non-Negotiable Requirements

10 years + Project Management experience

5 years investment banking experience in implementing Business Technology solutions

Knowledge of investment banking products

Fully comfortable with Agile delivery methodology and ceremonies (Scrum or SAFe)

Ability to manage a number of dependencies outside their project

Specific Additional Experience

Strong background/experience in Market Risk, CVA, credit risk, operational risk

Experience in large-scale regulatory projects within Market, credit and operational risk (FRTB, SCR)

Desired Skills:

Market risk

CVA

Credit Risk

