Software Developer

Mobile, Desktop and/or Web applications. The incumbent will be required to design, develop and implement software on various platforms and devices. Knowledge in a wide variety of programming languages is preferred with a focus on Flutter development. Solid knowledge of Flutter Widgets and how they can be plugged together, customized and deployed is a key requirement.

3+ yeas in mobile and/or web application development.

A solid grasp of Object-Oriented programming.

Familiarity using IDEs like Android Studio, XCode, VS Code and Visual Studio (2019+)

Knowledge of Dart programming language, REST APIs and integration of 3rd party APIs

Desired Skills:

Junit

JTest

XCTest

Jenkins

TeamCity

Gitlab

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position