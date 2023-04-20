Software Developer

Mobile, Desktop and/or Web applications. The incumbent will be required to design, develop and implement software on various platforms and devices. Knowledge in a wide variety of programming languages is preferred with a focus on Flutter development. Solid knowledge of Flutter Widgets and how they can be plugged together, customized and deployed is a key requirement.
3+ yeas in mobile and/or web application development.
- A solid grasp of Object-Oriented programming.
- Familiarity using IDEs like Android Studio, XCode, VS Code and Visual Studio (2019+)
- Knowledge of Dart programming language, REST APIs and integration of 3rd party APIs
Desired Skills:
- Junit
- JTest
- XCTest
- Jenkins
- TeamCity
- Gitlab
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma