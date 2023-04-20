Software Developer

Apr 20, 2023

Mobile, Desktop and/or Web applications. The incumbent will be required to design, develop and implement software on various platforms and devices. Knowledge in a wide variety of programming languages is preferred with a focus on Flutter development. Solid knowledge of Flutter Widgets and how they can be plugged together, customized and deployed is a key requirement.
3+ yeas in mobile and/or web application development.

  • A solid grasp of Object-Oriented programming.
  • Familiarity using IDEs like Android Studio, XCode, VS Code and Visual Studio (2019+)
  • Knowledge of Dart programming language, REST APIs and integration of 3rd party APIs

Desired Skills:

  • Junit
  • JTest
  • XCTest
  • Jenkins
  • TeamCity
  • Gitlab

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *