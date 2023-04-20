Software Engineer at NRF National Research Foundation

Postion Summary:

Software Engineers are part of a development team building the MeerKAT, MeerKAT Extension, African VLBI Network (AVN) and the Square Kilometre Array Observatory (SKAO) telescopes. They are responsible for writing the software that controls and monitors the telescope. Software Engineers research and evaluate requirements for the existing or new software applications, furthermore they develop, test and maintain software solutions to meet the requirements. They may be expected to guide and work with Junior software engineer to accomplish their tasks.

Key Responsibilities:

Prototyping and software development of the telescope operational software (all stages of the full software development life-cycle may be encountered)

Provide hands-on technical support in the system administration of the hardware platforms, deployment environments and processing, which may include site visits to the Karoo

Collaborate with departmental stakeholders to support engineering, commissioning, operations and early science activities

Assist in maturing of software development and quality assurance processes towards greater standardization and improved long term maintainability and robustness

Facilitate coding standard compliance and code reviews, which include mentoring junior engineers

Compile document sets

Provide project management and progress reporting input as required by the Functional Manager and for team communication

Minimum Qualification:

Bachelors Degree / Advanced Diploma / NQF 7

Minimum Experience:

2-5 years

B

Tech/B

Sc (Comp Sci) with 5+ years; ORB

Eng/B

Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 4+ years; ORM

Eng/M

Eng/M

Sc (Comp Sci) with 3+ years; ORPhD with 2+ years; OREngineering (with a software focus) or related field

Experience:

Experience in a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong software focus

Python or C/C++ programming language and experience in development, testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of large scale projects in Python or C/C++

Technical knowledge of development in Linux operating systems (experience in system administration of such will be beneficial)

Technical experience in architecture design and development of large software projects (experience with control and monitoring will be beneficial

Experience in programming in the Python programming language

Experience in prototyping and development, including, testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of large scale projects

Experience with test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies and frameworks; and supporting systems like revision control and build systems

Experience with quality assurance processes and software development processes and willingness to participate in improving software development processes and software quality procedures

Experience in the implementation of project management and system engineering principles

Knowledge:

Modern software collaboration tools such as Github, Containers, Google Drive, JIRA etc

Python programming language

Additional Notes:

Participate and thrive in a collaborative environment. Ability to work independently and be a good team player. Troubleshoot issues effectively. Curiosity and willingness to self-train and up-skill. Communicate effectively (written and verbal). Understanding and experience in implementation of project management and system engineering principles. Familiarity with test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies and frameworks; and supporting systems like revision control and build systems. Familiarity with quality assurance processes and software development processes and willingness to participate in improving software development processes and software quality procedures. Willingness to play a leading role in mentoring others. Ability both to work independently and be a good team player. Willingness to participate and thrive in a collaborative environment. Curiosity and an ability and willingness to self-train and up-skill. Strong attention to detail. Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal.

Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position.

The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) spearheads South Africa’s activities in the Square Kilometre Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astronomy instruments and programmes such as the MeerKAT telescope in the Karoo, the Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferometry (AVN) programme in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialisation endeavours.

