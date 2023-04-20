Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Software Engineers are part of a development team building the MeerKAT, MeerKAT Extension, African VLBI Network (AVN) and the Square Kilometre Array Observatory (SKAO) telescopes. They are responsible for writing the software that controls and monitors the telescope. Software Engineers research and evaluate requirements for the existing or new software applications, furthermore they develop, test and maintain software solutions to meet the requirements. They may be expected to guide and work with junior software engineer to accomplish their tasks

JOB DESCRIPTION

Prototyping and software development of the telescope operational software (all stages of the full software development life-cycle may be encountered).

Provide hands-on technical support in the system administration of the hardware platforms, deployment environments and processing, which may include site visits to the Karoo.

Collaborate with departmental stakeholders to support engineering, commissioning, operations and early science activities.

Assist in maturing of software development and quality assurance processes towards greater standardization and improved long term maintainability and robustness.

Facilitate coding standard compliance and code reviews, which include mentoring junior engineers.

Compile document sets.

Provide project management and progress reporting input as required by the Functional Manager and for team communication

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Tech/B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 5+ years; OR

Eng/B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 4+ years; OR

Eng/M.Eng/M.Sc (Comp Sci) with 3+ years; OR

PhD with 2+ years; OR

Engineering (with a software focus) or related field

Desired Skills:

* Strong oral and written communication

* Keen attention to detail

* Technical knowledge

