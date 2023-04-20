Software Quality Engineer at Datonomy Solutions – Gauteng Sandton

Perform Test Analysis and conduct Manual Testing, as well as use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution.

Front end automation is vital, with some API exposure.

Tools include Selenium / Appium / Healenium / RestAssured, using Java language with IntelliJ IDE.

ISTQB certification required

Desired Skills:

Software

Quality

Engineer

