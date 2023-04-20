Solution Architect – Gauteng Centurion

A well-established business is seeking a Solution Architect.

To design technology solutions for the organisation by defining integrated solution architectures

that are aligned with IT strategies and architectures to meet and support the organization’s goals.

QUALIFICATION, SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Relevant postgraduate degree in Computer Science or equivalent

TOGAF Certification is a requirement. Knowledge of other frameworks (e.g., Zachman) would be an advantage.

Minimum ten (10) years experience working in development and integration of large-scale solutions involving multiple technologies, functions, and interfaces across in-house and vendor supplied system.

In-depth understanding of multiple technology domains and expertise in at least one, including experience with software development, databases, networks, and infrastructure.

Expert understanding of cloud architectures and components with a focus on Azure. This should include general knowledge and experience in cloud infrastructure, scalability, monitoring and security applicable to solution architecture designs.

Minimum ten (10) years experience with best practices and design patterns when designing distributed systems, systems integrations and microservices.

Minimum three (3) years experience in Enterprise Architecture tools like Case wise, Visio, Sparx Enterprise Architect.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, ability to work with cross-functional teams

Minimum ten (10) years experience in designing solutions for (more than one architecture domain in a single project) large projects.

Ability to guide project teams and ensure solutions are developed and deployed in accordance with approved solution architecture.

Solid knowledge in creating architecture for all domains in one or more of the following

areas: Database architecture, Big Data, Machine Learning, Business Intelligence, Data Governance, No-SQL databases, Advanced Analytics, AI, Data Mining, ETL for cloud and/or on-premises environments.

Solid knowledge in system requirements and system architecture to meet business needs, including server infrastructure, capacity planning, storage requirements, virtualization and networking protocols for cloud and/or on-premises environments.

Ability to recognize functional interdependencies, to assimilate and correlate disconnected procedures and process, and articulate their collective relevance to the organization.

