Systems Administrator at C.Steinweg Bridge (Pty) Ltd – KwaZulu-Natal Rossburgh

Summary of Functions:
- The Support Analyst will provide front-line support to end users on various issues and problems relating to the transport management system, and related business processes.
- They will be responsible for responding to, documenting and resolving service tickets in a timely manner.
- The IT Support Analyst must have excellent problem solving skills in order to diagnose, evaluate and resolve problem situations, or when appropriate, escalate or route them to appropriate IT staff members.
- The Support Analyst will also perform root cause analysis, develop checklists for typical problems and recommend procedures and controls for problem prevention.
- This position will support multiple platforms including desktops, laptops, mobile devices and videoconferencing equipment. This position may require independent work, sharing information and assisting others with work orders.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
- Monitor IT support desk, ensuring every ticket is actioned in a timely manner.
- Troubleshoot software and identify root causes of software problems.
- Analyze software related issues and propose solutions.
- Fix software problems and test solutions prior to implementing them.
- Document software support activities thoroughly and accurately
- Review work log, customer feedback periodically with supervisor and other analysts and technicians, to identify and act on opportunities for improvement.
- Provide training to system users along with relevant training notes.
- Works in conjunction with Software Development staff, Tech Support staff, and end users to develop quick, effective solutions to software problems.
Qualifications:
- IT related diploma or equivalent.
- Minimum of 2 years work experience in a similar field.
Desired Skills:
- Front Line Support
- System Administration
- IT Support Desk
- Troubleshooting
- IT Support
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma