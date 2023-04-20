Technical Marine Manager at SFG Engineering – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

The Offshore Technical Manager is responsible for the technical managements of the Vessel mining system (ROV seabed mining tool & Metallurgical Processing Plant)and all associated equipment, systems & processes.
Key Performance:
SHES (Safety, Health, Environment, Security)
- Ensure compliance with Group & Argo Safety & Security
- Ensure compliance with Risk Assessments
Production:
- Ensures safe & efficient operation of the mining tool ROV&Plant within the prescribed parameters & operational limits range
- Mining sytem 85% availability
- Zero deviations or findings
- Supervises the mining tool ROV launch & recovery (LARS)
- Unscheduled deliveries at sea (emergencies excepted)
- Manage mining process on board in conjunction with SEN GEO, Maint Eng, Plant Foreman, OSMM, Master
- Manages the SAGE PASTEL inventory system
- Issues requests for all technical spares & mining system consumables & follow – up with Procurement
- Manages re-supply of bunkers, spares, equipment, consumables & provisions in conjunction with OSMM, Master, Argo (at sea or at port)
- Manages major port call maintenance projects, eg: dry dock, in conjunction with OSMM, Master, Argo, Company
- Maximize mining system utilization in liaison with the OSMM
- Manages planned & preventative maintenance & repair schedules for vessel systems, in conjunction with chief Engineer & Master
Reporting:
- Manage daily & monthly reporting of all technical data including Consumption Report
- Ensures relevant statutory documentation is maintained
- Trouble shooting investigations on whole mining system, rectification of problems & reporting on findings with suggestions for continuous improvement
Financial Management:
- Provide input into annual budget planning process (vessel & mining systems)
- Cost Control
- Compliance to budget
Governance, Compliance & Risk Management:
- Ensures all statutory documentation are compliant (mining systems & vessel systems)
- Ensures third party commitments are met
- Adherence to standards, policies and procedures
HR:
- Manage Technical & Plant crew leave balances by rotation planning in liaison with OSMM & HR
- Technical & Plant Crew personal growth & development to ensure efficiency & achievement of own development goals
Qualifications:
- Tertiary Degree – Engineering Discipline
- Knowledge: Mechanics, hydraulics, electrical & instrumentation systems – specializing in at least one discipline
- 10 years post qualification: Managerial – Senior Management
- Offshore Industry experience / Mining /Process Plants
Requirements:
- Valid Passport
- Valid Seafarers Medical Certificate (RSA/Namibia)
- Seamans Record Book (RSA/Namibia)
- STCW Certificates
Behavioral/ Attitudes: Essential
- Excellent people management and communications skills
- Excellent management skills in planning, organizing and controlling
- Strong leadership skills with high ethical standards, creative and self motivated
- Excellent problem solving skills, analytical ability and service delivery
- Financial, budget and project management skills
- Sound computer skills
- Excellent ability to create team synergy, manage diversity and promote a high-performance culture on board
- Ability to develop and implement Marine, Health & Safety & Management Systems
About The Employer:
Marine & Mining Industry