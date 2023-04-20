Technical Marine Manager at SFG Engineering

Apr 20, 2023

The Offshore Technical Manager is responsible for the technical managements of the Vessel mining system (ROV seabed mining tool & Metallurgical Processing Plant)and all associated equipment, systems & processes.
Key Performance:
SHES (Safety, Health, Environment, Security)

  • Ensure compliance with Group & Argo Safety & Security
  • Ensure compliance with Risk Assessments

Production:

  • Ensures safe & efficient operation of the mining tool ROV&Plant within the prescribed parameters & operational limits range
  • Mining sytem 85% availability
  • Zero deviations or findings
  • Supervises the mining tool ROV launch & recovery (LARS)
  • Unscheduled deliveries at sea (emergencies excepted)
  • Manage mining process on board in conjunction with SEN GEO, Maint Eng, Plant Foreman, OSMM, Master
  • Manages the SAGE PASTEL inventory system
  • Issues requests for all technical spares & mining system consumables & follow – up with Procurement
  • Manages re-supply of bunkers, spares, equipment, consumables & provisions in conjunction with OSMM, Master, Argo (at sea or at port)
  • Manages major port call maintenance projects, eg: dry dock, in conjunction with OSMM, Master, Argo, Company
  • Maximize mining system utilization in liaison with the OSMM
  • Manages planned & preventative maintenance & repair schedules for vessel systems, in conjunction with chief Engineer & Master

Reporting:

  • Manage daily & monthly reporting of all technical data including Consumption Report
  • Ensures relevant statutory documentation is maintained
  • Trouble shooting investigations on whole mining system, rectification of problems & reporting on findings with suggestions for continuous improvement

Financial Management:

  • Provide input into annual budget planning process (vessel & mining systems)
  • Cost Control
  • Compliance to budget

Governance, Compliance & Risk Management:

  • Ensures all statutory documentation are compliant (mining systems & vessel systems)
  • Ensures third party commitments are met
  • Adherence to standards, policies and procedures

HR:

  • Manage Technical & Plant crew leave balances by rotation planning in liaison with OSMM & HR
  • Technical & Plant Crew personal growth & development to ensure efficiency & achievement of own development goals

Qualifications:

  • Tertiary Degree – Engineering Discipline
  • Knowledge: Mechanics, hydraulics, electrical & instrumentation systems – specializing in at least one discipline
  • 10 years post qualification: Managerial – Senior Management
  • Offshore Industry experience / Mining /Process Plants

Requirements:

  • Valid Passport
  • Valid Seafarers Medical Certificate (RSA/Namibia)
  • Seamans Record Book (RSA/Namibia)
  • STCW Certificates

Behavioral/ Attitudes: Essential

  • Excellent people management and communications skills
  • Excellent management skills in planning, organizing and controlling
  • Strong leadership skills with high ethical standards, creative and self motivated
  • Excellent problem solving skills, analytical ability and service delivery
  • Financial, budget and project management skills
  • Sound computer skills
  • Excellent ability to create team synergy, manage diversity and promote a high-performance culture on board
  • Ability to develop and implement Marine, Health & Safety & Management Systems

Desired Skills:

  • offshore
  • Management
  • STCW certificate
  • Engineering
  • Hydraulics
  • Mechanics
  • Instrumentation
  • Mining
  • Process Plants
  • Technical Crew
  • rotation planning
  • vessels
  • SAGE Pastel
  • LARS
  • Health & Safety
  • Security

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Marine & Mining Industry

