Technical Marine Manager at SFG Engineering

The Offshore Technical Manager is responsible for the technical managements of the Vessel mining system (ROV seabed mining tool & Metallurgical Processing Plant)and all associated equipment, systems & processes.

Key Performance:

SHES (Safety, Health, Environment, Security)

Ensure compliance with Group & Argo Safety & Security

Ensure compliance with Risk Assessments

Production:

Ensures safe & efficient operation of the mining tool ROV&Plant within the prescribed parameters & operational limits range

Mining sytem 85% availability

Zero deviations or findings

Supervises the mining tool ROV launch & recovery (LARS)

Unscheduled deliveries at sea (emergencies excepted)

Manage mining process on board in conjunction with SEN GEO, Maint Eng, Plant Foreman, OSMM, Master

Manages the SAGE PASTEL inventory system

Issues requests for all technical spares & mining system consumables & follow – up with Procurement

Manages re-supply of bunkers, spares, equipment, consumables & provisions in conjunction with OSMM, Master, Argo (at sea or at port)

Manages major port call maintenance projects, eg: dry dock, in conjunction with OSMM, Master, Argo, Company

Maximize mining system utilization in liaison with the OSMM

Manages planned & preventative maintenance & repair schedules for vessel systems, in conjunction with chief Engineer & Master

Reporting:

Manage daily & monthly reporting of all technical data including Consumption Report

Ensures relevant statutory documentation is maintained

Trouble shooting investigations on whole mining system, rectification of problems & reporting on findings with suggestions for continuous improvement

Financial Management:

Provide input into annual budget planning process (vessel & mining systems)

Cost Control

Compliance to budget

Governance, Compliance & Risk Management:

Ensures all statutory documentation are compliant (mining systems & vessel systems)

Ensures third party commitments are met

Adherence to standards, policies and procedures

HR:

Manage Technical & Plant crew leave balances by rotation planning in liaison with OSMM & HR

Technical & Plant Crew personal growth & development to ensure efficiency & achievement of own development goals

Qualifications:

Tertiary Degree – Engineering Discipline

Knowledge: Mechanics, hydraulics, electrical & instrumentation systems – specializing in at least one discipline

10 years post qualification: Managerial – Senior Management

Offshore Industry experience / Mining /Process Plants

Requirements:

Valid Passport

Valid Seafarers Medical Certificate (RSA/Namibia)

Seamans Record Book (RSA/Namibia)

STCW Certificates

Behavioral/ Attitudes: Essential

Excellent people management and communications skills

Excellent management skills in planning, organizing and controlling

Strong leadership skills with high ethical standards, creative and self motivated

Excellent problem solving skills, analytical ability and service delivery

Financial, budget and project management skills

Sound computer skills

Excellent ability to create team synergy, manage diversity and promote a high-performance culture on board

Ability to develop and implement Marine, Health & Safety & Management Systems

