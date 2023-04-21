Automation Engineer – Western Cape

Go where initiative is appreciated… join this global giant who are at the top of their game!

The company specialize in servicing and solving complex operational challenges for large online gaming clients.

My client is looking for someone who will be responsible for ensuring the quality of a number of core systems that manage the delivery of games to end-users. The role will require you to communicate effectively across various business areas including games teams, back-end services and infrastructure

5 years’ Experience

Architecting and writing dynamic and easily maintainable automated tests in javascript.

Ensuring that best practices on coding standards are followed.

Assist the team in ensuring that automated tests delivered by the team provide sensible coverage.

Ensure each release delivers quality to the customer, whilst meeting business requirements.

Maintain, update and edit test suites in our test case management tool.

Ensure that our CI/CD automation pipelines are healthy

Desired Skills:

Automation Tester

Selenium

Java

CI/CD

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

bonus and more

