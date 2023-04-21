BI Analyst / Developer

BI Analyst/Developer

Take your career to a whole new level

R 300 000 – R 600 000 plus benefits

Minimum Requirements:



Computer Science/Software Engineering related qualification is required.

2- 5 years’ experience in software engineering or computer science.

Experience in working with Sales / Manufacturing or Financial Data an advantage.

Experience in Problem solving through Data

Power BI Development Experience Essential

Microsoft SQL Server and its components. (+4 Years’ Experience)

Stored Procedures and Functions (+4 Years’ Experience)

Power BI (+4 Years’ Experience)

.Net Visual Studio (an advantage)

Microsoft Power Apps (an Advantage)

SSRS (SQL Server Reporting Services)

Desired Skills:

BI Analyst

Developer

ComputeScience/Software Engineering

