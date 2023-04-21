BI Business Analyst

Apr 21, 2023

Our client a leading Financial Institution is looing for a BI Business Analyst to gather, analyse and document stakeholder data and analytics requirements and translate them into BI solutions.
Purpose:

To gather, analyse and document stakeholder data and analytics requirements and translate them into BI solutions in partnership with the BI development and architect teams.

Key Performance Areas

  • BI Business Analysis and Reporting.
  • Process Efficiency.
  • Project Management.
  • Customer Service.
  • Cost Control

1.Business Analysis And -Reporting:

  • Engage with stakeholders to gather and document the data & analytics requirements for the prioritized request.
  • Investigate data sources and query the data using relevant BI Technologies (SQL Management Studio, Azure Synapse Analytics, PowerBi). Document the source to Target mapping based on analysis.
  • Develop functional designs and provide recommendations on presentation of information to deliver business requirements.
  • Document the necessary reconciliations and controls which need to be put in place for the solution.
  • Develop conceptual BI solution design.
  • Relevant BI artefacts produced for BI Solution (Functional Requirements, Source to Target mapping, Data Glossary, Conceptual BI solution Design, Reconciliation & Controls, Testing strategy).
  • Track that the BI Solutions are designed, presented, implemented, and deployed successfully.
  • Highest level of business and systems analytics techniques utilized to gather information.
  • Contribute to the logical design of Star Schema.
  • Collaborate with the BI Development team during the development process to track delivery and keep business informed on progress.
  • Create test cases and plans to ensure that solutions meet the requirements and needs of the business.
  • Manage the BI Solution test process (incl. functional and user acceptance testing).
  • Train and support users for new and existing BI solutions.
  • Manage internal and external stakeholder relationships by keeping them informed on progress of the request.

2.Process Efficiency:

  • Evaluate and improve existing BI Solutions.
  • Actively look for improvements in the current set-up of analytical products, processes and team collaboration and performance.
  • Manage, respond, deliver or facilitate the delivery of client ad hoc queries.
  • Support Research Analysts with relevant information for ad hoc client queries and insights.
  • Acquire and maintain a broad base of knowledge and experience with current trends in BI, reporting and analytics.
  • Improvement opportunities monitored – conclusions and findings applied to improve or benefit business.
  • Deliver or facilitate the delivery of ad hoc queries.

3.Project Management:

  • Formulate and own the Agile Project Delivery model for producing analytical products within data solutions.
  • Act as Scrum Master to facilitate/chair the various Agile ceremonies.
  • Adhere to the project management methodology and rituals defined within the team.
  • Ensure all tasks are logged and updated on the Kanban board.
  • Contribute to all phases of the project including planning, capacity allocation and schedule tracking.
  • Agile Project Delivery model formulated which is aligned to Agile Best Practices.
  • Adhere to the project management methodology and rituals defined within the team.
  • Ensure all tasks are logged and updated on the Kanban board.
  • Project support provided to teams where needed.
  • Project plan, scheduling, resource allocation from start to implementation in place.
  • Relevant subject matter expertise available to ensure favourable project outcomes.

4.Customer Service:

  • Address stakeholder business challenges by using data and providing new analytical solutions.
  • Continuously share information and present solutions to team and Architects and keep stakeholders informed regarding progress of solutions.
  • Maintain effective working relationships with customers (both internal and external) towards rendering highest quality of services.
  • Identify and solve problems whilst demonstrating a high level of integrity in line with the company a Information Services core values.
  • Ensure the provision of high-quality service to all external and internal clients.
  • Stakeholders’ requirements delivered. Information shared with team, Architects, stakeholders to maintain contact and open communication lines to ensure efficient solution delivery.
  • Comebacks / discrepancies minimized.
  • Compliance with applicable regulations and procedures.

5.Cost Control:

  • Promote the effective and transparent use of Business Intelligence resources.
  • Explore opportunities to control and reduce costs.
  • Availability of documentation and records.
  • Compliance with applicable regulations and procedures.

Qualification:

  • Minimum: BSc Computer Science or Information Technology.
  • Preferred: Post Graduate qualification in Computer Science or Information Technology.

Experience:

  • 5 years’ experience.
  • Documenting Business Intelligence solutions.
  • Data analysis.
  • Working with data visualization tools (PowerBi preferred) for Proof of Concepts.
  • SQL for data analysis.
  • Knowledge of, and exposure to data reconciliation and controls checks.

Additional Requirements:

  • Accreditations / Registrations / Memberships.
  • Data Analyst / Business Analyst.

Technical Competencies:

  • General SA Financial markets knowledge. Data Modelling: Understanding of database design (Facts and Dimensions).
  • Information and Data Analytics.
  • Data Management and Solutions practice and knowledge.

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • business intellengence
  • business analyst
  • Process Efficiency
  • Data analysis
  • SQL
  • data reconciliation

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *