Our client a leading Financial Institution is looing for a BI Business Analyst to gather, analyse and document stakeholder data and analytics requirements and translate them into BI solutions.
Purpose:
To gather, analyse and document stakeholder data and analytics requirements and translate them into BI solutions in partnership with the BI development and architect teams.
Key Performance Areas
- BI Business Analysis and Reporting.
- Process Efficiency.
- Project Management.
- Customer Service.
- Cost Control
1.Business Analysis And -Reporting:
- Engage with stakeholders to gather and document the data & analytics requirements for the prioritized request.
- Investigate data sources and query the data using relevant BI Technologies (SQL Management Studio, Azure Synapse Analytics, PowerBi). Document the source to Target mapping based on analysis.
- Develop functional designs and provide recommendations on presentation of information to deliver business requirements.
- Document the necessary reconciliations and controls which need to be put in place for the solution.
- Develop conceptual BI solution design.
- Relevant BI artefacts produced for BI Solution (Functional Requirements, Source to Target mapping, Data Glossary, Conceptual BI solution Design, Reconciliation & Controls, Testing strategy).
- Track that the BI Solutions are designed, presented, implemented, and deployed successfully.
- Highest level of business and systems analytics techniques utilized to gather information.
- Contribute to the logical design of Star Schema.
- Collaborate with the BI Development team during the development process to track delivery and keep business informed on progress.
- Create test cases and plans to ensure that solutions meet the requirements and needs of the business.
- Manage the BI Solution test process (incl. functional and user acceptance testing).
- Train and support users for new and existing BI solutions.
- Manage internal and external stakeholder relationships by keeping them informed on progress of the request.
2.Process Efficiency:
- Evaluate and improve existing BI Solutions.
- Actively look for improvements in the current set-up of analytical products, processes and team collaboration and performance.
- Manage, respond, deliver or facilitate the delivery of client ad hoc queries.
- Support Research Analysts with relevant information for ad hoc client queries and insights.
- Acquire and maintain a broad base of knowledge and experience with current trends in BI, reporting and analytics.
- Improvement opportunities monitored – conclusions and findings applied to improve or benefit business.
- Deliver or facilitate the delivery of ad hoc queries.
3.Project Management:
- Formulate and own the Agile Project Delivery model for producing analytical products within data solutions.
- Act as Scrum Master to facilitate/chair the various Agile ceremonies.
- Adhere to the project management methodology and rituals defined within the team.
- Ensure all tasks are logged and updated on the Kanban board.
- Contribute to all phases of the project including planning, capacity allocation and schedule tracking.
- Agile Project Delivery model formulated which is aligned to Agile Best Practices.
- Project support provided to teams where needed.
- Project plan, scheduling, resource allocation from start to implementation in place.
- Relevant subject matter expertise available to ensure favourable project outcomes.
4.Customer Service:
- Address stakeholder business challenges by using data and providing new analytical solutions.
- Continuously share information and present solutions to team and Architects and keep stakeholders informed regarding progress of solutions.
- Maintain effective working relationships with customers (both internal and external) towards rendering highest quality of services.
- Identify and solve problems whilst demonstrating a high level of integrity in line with the company a Information Services core values.
- Ensure the provision of high-quality service to all external and internal clients.
- Stakeholders’ requirements delivered. Information shared with team, Architects, stakeholders to maintain contact and open communication lines to ensure efficient solution delivery.
- Comebacks / discrepancies minimized.
- Compliance with applicable regulations and procedures.
5.Cost Control:
- Promote the effective and transparent use of Business Intelligence resources.
- Explore opportunities to control and reduce costs.
- Availability of documentation and records.
- Compliance with applicable regulations and procedures.
Qualification:
- Minimum: BSc Computer Science or Information Technology.
- Preferred: Post Graduate qualification in Computer Science or Information Technology.
Experience:
- 5 years’ experience.
- Documenting Business Intelligence solutions.
- Data analysis.
- Working with data visualization tools (PowerBi preferred) for Proof of Concepts.
- SQL for data analysis.
- Knowledge of, and exposure to data reconciliation and controls checks.
Additional Requirements:
- Accreditations / Registrations / Memberships.
- Data Analyst / Business Analyst.
Technical Competencies:
- General SA Financial markets knowledge. Data Modelling: Understanding of database design (Facts and Dimensions).
- Information and Data Analytics.
- Data Management and Solutions practice and knowledge.
Desired Skills:
- business intellengence
- business analyst
- Process Efficiency
- Data analysis
- SQL
- data reconciliation