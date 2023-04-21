BI Business Analyst

Our client a leading Financial Institution is looing for a BI Business Analyst to gather, analyse and document stakeholder data and analytics requirements and translate them into BI solutions.

Purpose:

To gather, analyse and document stakeholder data and analytics requirements and translate them into BI solutions in partnership with the BI development and architect teams.

Key Performance Areas

BI Business Analysis and Reporting.

Process Efficiency.

Project Management.

Customer Service.

Cost Control

1.Business Analysis And -Reporting:

Engage with stakeholders to gather and document the data & analytics requirements for the prioritized request.

Investigate data sources and query the data using relevant BI Technologies (SQL Management Studio, Azure Synapse Analytics, PowerBi). Document the source to Target mapping based on analysis.

Develop functional designs and provide recommendations on presentation of information to deliver business requirements.

Document the necessary reconciliations and controls which need to be put in place for the solution.

Develop conceptual BI solution design.

Relevant BI artefacts produced for BI Solution (Functional Requirements, Source to Target mapping, Data Glossary, Conceptual BI solution Design, Reconciliation & Controls, Testing strategy).

Track that the BI Solutions are designed, presented, implemented, and deployed successfully.

Highest level of business and systems analytics techniques utilized to gather information.

Contribute to the logical design of Star Schema.

Collaborate with the BI Development team during the development process to track delivery and keep business informed on progress.

Create test cases and plans to ensure that solutions meet the requirements and needs of the business.

Manage the BI Solution test process (incl. functional and user acceptance testing).

Train and support users for new and existing BI solutions.

Manage internal and external stakeholder relationships by keeping them informed on progress of the request.

2.Process Efficiency:

Evaluate and improve existing BI Solutions.

Actively look for improvements in the current set-up of analytical products, processes and team collaboration and performance.

Manage, respond, deliver or facilitate the delivery of client ad hoc queries.

Support Research Analysts with relevant information for ad hoc client queries and insights.

Acquire and maintain a broad base of knowledge and experience with current trends in BI, reporting and analytics.

Improvement opportunities monitored – conclusions and findings applied to improve or benefit business.

Deliver or facilitate the delivery of ad hoc queries.

3.Project Management:

Formulate and own the Agile Project Delivery model for producing analytical products within data solutions.

Act as Scrum Master to facilitate/chair the various Agile ceremonies.

Adhere to the project management methodology and rituals defined within the team.

Ensure all tasks are logged and updated on the Kanban board.

Contribute to all phases of the project including planning, capacity allocation and schedule tracking.

Agile Project Delivery model formulated which is aligned to Agile Best Practices.

Adhere to the project management methodology and rituals defined within the team.

Ensure all tasks are logged and updated on the Kanban board.

Project support provided to teams where needed.

Project plan, scheduling, resource allocation from start to implementation in place.

Relevant subject matter expertise available to ensure favourable project outcomes.

4.Customer Service:

Address stakeholder business challenges by using data and providing new analytical solutions.

Continuously share information and present solutions to team and Architects and keep stakeholders informed regarding progress of solutions.

Maintain effective working relationships with customers (both internal and external) towards rendering highest quality of services.

Identify and solve problems whilst demonstrating a high level of integrity in line with the company a Information Services core values.

Ensure the provision of high-quality service to all external and internal clients.

Stakeholders’ requirements delivered. Information shared with team, Architects, stakeholders to maintain contact and open communication lines to ensure efficient solution delivery.

Comebacks / discrepancies minimized.

Compliance with applicable regulations and procedures.

5.Cost Control:

Promote the effective and transparent use of Business Intelligence resources.

Explore opportunities to control and reduce costs.

Availability of documentation and records.

Compliance with applicable regulations and procedures.

Qualification:

Minimum: BSc Computer Science or Information Technology.

Preferred: Post Graduate qualification in Computer Science or Information Technology.

Experience:

5 years’ experience.

Documenting Business Intelligence solutions.

Data analysis.

Working with data visualization tools (PowerBi preferred) for Proof of Concepts.

SQL for data analysis.

Knowledge of, and exposure to data reconciliation and controls checks.

Additional Requirements:

Accreditations / Registrations / Memberships.

Data Analyst / Business Analyst.

Technical Competencies:

General SA Financial markets knowledge. Data Modelling: Understanding of database design (Facts and Dimensions).

Information and Data Analytics.

Data Management and Solutions practice and knowledge.

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

