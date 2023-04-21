One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Seeks the expertise of a Data Engineer to join their Dynamic team.
Minimum Qualification & Experience:
- NQF 6 RequiredMinimum of 5 years’ experience
Technical and Functional Skills:
- Expert knowledge within Cloud based environment – specifically AZURE.
- Will support with everything data related within this product space – from ingestion, integration, manipulation, monitoring, reporting, as well as data management support.
- Should have sufficient Devops toolchain knowledge
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- Data Engineer
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma