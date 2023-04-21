Data Engineer

Apr 21, 2023

One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Seeks the expertise of a Data Engineer to join their Dynamic team.

Minimum Qualification & Experience:

  • NQF 6 RequiredMinimum of 5 years’ experience

Technical and Functional Skills:

  • Expert knowledge within Cloud based environment – specifically AZURE.
  • Will support with everything data related within this product space – from ingestion, integration, manipulation, monitoring, reporting, as well as data management support.
  • Should have sufficient Devops toolchain knowledge

Should this speak to your skill set and expertise, hurry now and apply!!!

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • Data Engineer

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

