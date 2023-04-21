Data Engineer – Eastern Cape

One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Seeks the expertise of a Data Engineer to join their Dynamic team.

Minimum Qualification & Experience:

NQF 6 RequiredMinimum of 5 years’ experience

Technical and Functional Skills:

Expert knowledge within Cloud based environment – specifically AZURE.

Will support with everything data related within this product space – from ingestion, integration, manipulation, monitoring, reporting, as well as data management support.

Should have sufficient Devops toolchain knowledge

