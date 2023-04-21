ED analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

SUMMARY
A leading renewable energy solutions provider is looking for an ED Analyst to be part of their Global team to take responsibility for driving and leading projects from securing new projects from inception to end. The Successful Candidate will be joining a passionate team of highly skilled industry professionals.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Asset budgeting
- Development
- Negotiations
- Analytics
- Ensure bid Compliance
- Inform the Local Content strategy and apply for exemptions if needed.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Renewable Energy,
- Relevant Financial Degree
- CA a must!
- Excellent ED analytical and reporting skills
- Round 6 and RMIPPP Bid submissions will be an advantage
- Post Graduate degree would be an added advantage
Desired Skills:
- Renewable energy
- solar
- Economics
- finanace
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- Pension