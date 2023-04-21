ED analyst

SUMMARY

A leading renewable energy solutions provider is looking for an ED Analyst to be part of their Global team to take responsibility for driving and leading projects from securing new projects from inception to end. The Successful Candidate will be joining a passionate team of highly skilled industry professionals.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Asset budgeting

Development

Negotiations

Analytics

Ensure bid Compliance

Inform the Local Content strategy and apply for exemptions if needed.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Renewable Energy,

Relevant Financial Degree

CA a must!

Excellent ED analytical and reporting skills

Round 6 and RMIPPP Bid submissions will be an advantage

Post Graduate degree would be an added advantage

Desired Skills:

Renewable energy

solar

Economics

finanace

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

Pension

