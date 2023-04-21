ERP Functional Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria

The main purpose of this position is to provide functional support in the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Business Solutions Section within the Company Financial Services Department, with a focus on business analysis and leading transactional ERP solution design and configuration, automation, testing, enhancements and support for all transactional modules.
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Lead a team in the provision of functional support to the company’s users on the allocated modules, with a focus on testing, business analysis, configuration and general support.
- Take responsibility for driving business analysis initiatives and lead a team of ERP business analysts or a cross-functional team on multi-year projects characterised by a high level of solution complexity in the ERP domain.
- Develop a partnership role with business owners and interact with clients independently to define future business requirements, identify opportunities for optimisation, and propose and develop solutions.
- Lead engagements with business customers or clients, taking responsibility for managing the relationship and interface with customers for the business analysis and optimisation stream within the ERP domain.
- Support business architects in defining, analysing and developing the business architecture, reference model, frameworks and implementation roadmaps required to enable the strategy from an ERP perspective.
- Provide substantive input to ERP support disciplines (e.g. systems development, project management and change management).
- Quality assure the work and outputs of other ERP business analysts.
- Apply industry best practice to re-engineer effective and efficient business processes.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- an Honours’ degree in Accounting or Computer Science (NQF8); and
- 8 to 10 years’ experience within an Oracle Financial Application support or project environment. Experience must include development and maintenance of existing software.
The following would be an added advantage:
- a cloud-based ERP technology and implementation experience.
Desired Skills:
- ? quality assurance
- ? continuous improvement
- ? elicitation techniques