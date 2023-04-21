ERP Functional Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria

The main purpose of this position is to provide functional support in the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Business Solutions Section within the Company Financial Services Department, with a focus on business analysis and leading transactional ERP solution design and configuration, automation, testing, enhancements and support for all transactional modules.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Lead a team in the provision of functional support to the company’s users on the allocated modules, with a focus on testing, business analysis, configuration and general support.

Take responsibility for driving business analysis initiatives and lead a team of ERP business analysts or a cross-functional team on multi-year projects characterised by a high level of solution complexity in the ERP domain.

Develop a partnership role with business owners and interact with clients independently to define future business requirements, identify opportunities for optimisation, and propose and develop solutions.

Lead engagements with business customers or clients, taking responsibility for managing the relationship and interface with customers for the business analysis and optimisation stream within the ERP domain.

Support business architects in defining, analysing and developing the business architecture, reference model, frameworks and implementation roadmaps required to enable the strategy from an ERP perspective.

Provide substantive input to ERP support disciplines (e.g. systems development, project management and change management).

Quality assure the work and outputs of other ERP business analysts.

Apply industry best practice to re-engineer effective and efficient business processes.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

an Honours’ degree in Accounting or Computer Science (NQF8); and

8 to 10 years’ experience within an Oracle Financial Application support or project environment. Experience must include development and maintenance of existing software.

The following would be an added advantage:

a cloud-based ERP technology and implementation experience.

Desired Skills:

? quality assurance

? continuous improvement

? elicitation techniques

