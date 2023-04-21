Full Stack Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Apr 21, 2023

Our client in the Technology sector is looking to employ a Full Stack Developer to join their team in Port Elizabeth.
Requirements:

  • 3+ years software development experience.
  • Has strong problem-solving skills and a willingness to learn new things quickly.
  • Good communicator and team player.
  • Has a relevant bachelor’s degree/Diploma.
  • Exposure to the full software life cycle.
  • Proven experience meeting deadlines and developing, high performance, scalable, and quality software.
  • Can work with little supervision, pro-active and takes on responsibility for code and applications.
  • Must be able to use GIT as version control.
  • Experience in any of the following languages: Java, PHP, C#, Angular / React.
  • Ability to work in an ambiguous, high-pressure environment and meet agreed deadlines.
  • Must have a good understanding or user interfaces and modern web design standards.
  • Must be comfortable meeting with clients from time to time.

Responsibilities and projects

  • As an intermediate full stack developer, you will be responsible for delivering customer solutions using different languages and technologies, develop high quality code and applications.
  • Our projects range from platform products to bespoke software development, e.g. Adobe Commerce, Angular and React UI, Kubernetes, Java and many more.

Additional information:

  • Join a team of 15+ developers
  • Work with a caring team that always ready to help you.
  • We’re constantly pushing to do things better, investing in best practices and latest technology.
  • We protect our developers and don’t like overtime.
  • You can work from home. We provide the flexibility for you to work from anywhere if you have a stable internet connection and can deliver great work.
  • Team members are not over worked, and we respect people’s personal time.
  • There is a great relationship between team members.
  • No micro-management.
  • We have quarterly career catchups. We strongly encourage and contribute towards further learning.
  • We send you on conferences so that you can learn and experience new things.

