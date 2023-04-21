Hackathon to pay €16k for ideas to level up ride hailing

global mobility and urban services platform inDrive, is launching its inaugural annual global hackathon, inCode 2023, with €16 000 up for grabs for the top ideas to make ride-hailing safer and more inclusive.

InDrive invites the world’s top tech talent to register teams of one to six people, whose entries will be judged by inDrive experts on idea, impact, code quality, UX/UI quality, and feasibility.

The inCode hackathon challenges innovators to:

* Improve safety: Discover ways to make ride-hailing safer and more secure for all, so both riders and drivers have complete peace of mind.

* Advance accessibility: Propose methods to make ride-hailing a more inclusive option for people with disabilities, as a lack of viable and comfortable transportation options currently hinders many from participating fully in their communities and lives.

* Dream big: Determine what factors or features are currently missing from inner and inter-city trips and the delivery of goods, and discover ways to use technology to improve these services and solutions.

The hackathon consists of two phases:

* Phase 1 (20 April to 4 June 2023): Participants submit ideas and general concepts in the format of PowerPoint/keynote presentations.

* Phase 2 (19 June 19 to 9 July 2023): Participants should deliver their prototypes to compete for the prizes. The best prototypes in each of the three categories will win prizes of €750, €1 500, and €3 000 respectively.

“Ride-hailing platforms owe their very existence to the creativity and technical expertise of software developers and coders’ ability to dream up, design, and build global products, reliable algorithms, and user-friendly interfaces. inCode is a way for inDrive to recognize the tech innovators who invest their time and talent to make ride-hailing safer, more inclusive, and better to use. We at inDrive are excited to see what ideas emerge from our first annual hackathon,” comments Alexander Lobashev, senior vice-president: engineering at inDrive.

InCode is hosted on the HackerEarth platform with a community of 7,6-million developers globally. More than 500 companies have conducted online hackathons with HackerEarth.

More details can be found here: https://www.hackerearth.com/challenges/hackathon/incode-2023-challenging-injustice/