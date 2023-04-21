Huawei announces battery replacement campaign for SA

Apr 21, 2023

Huawei has announced a battery replacement campaign to reward its smartphone users in the South Africa.

The campaign offers customers the chance to obtain a genuine battery replacement tailored to their specific device model at a low price and starting at just R149.00. Users can enjoy the benefits of a new and genuine battery that promises optimal performance and longevity and a 90-day warranty on it.

As part of the campaign, users have the opportunity to get a new Genuine Huawei battery replacement for their specific device model. With a Genuine battery, users can enjoy extended battery life and superior performance while ensuring the safety and reliability of their devices.

Users can purchase the battery replacement service when they visit any authorised Huawei Service Center for replacement or go to Service Centre directly to receive the service. This ensures that their devices are handled with expertise and care, with minimal wait times.

As almost all recent mobile phones use undetachable battery designs, which are not easy to replace, Huawei users are advised to only replace phone batteries at authorized Service Centres , where users may also get help from qualified maintenance personnel who have undergone professional training specifically for Huawei products.

New batteries will come with an additional 90-day warranty from the collection date. There won’t be any additional charges other than the battery replacement price, which covers the spare part price, labour charge, and tax.

This offer is available for a wide range of Huawei smartphones and tablet series in the South Africa, as below:

HUAWEI MATE HUAWEI P HUAWEI nova HUAWEI Y HUAWEI G Series
Mate 40 Pro

Mate 30 Pro

Mate 20 X 5G

Mate 20 Pro

Mate 20 lite

Mate 20

Mate 10 Pro

Mate 10 lite

Mate 10

Mate 9

Mate 8

Porsche Design Mate RS

 P9 Plus

P9 lite

P9

P8 lite

P40 Pro+

P40 Pro

P40

P30 Pro

P30 lite

P30

P20 Pro

P10 Plus

P10 lite

P10

P Smart

 nova 7i

nova 7 SE

nova 7

nova 5T

nova 4

nova 3i

nova 3e

nova 3

 Y9s

Y9a

Y9 Prime 2019

Y9 2019

Y9 2018

Y8s

Y8p

Y7p

Y7a

Y7 Prime

Y7 2019

Y7 2018

Y6p

Y6 Prime 2019

Y5p

Y5 Prime 2018

Y5 lite

Y5 2019

Y5 2017

Y3 2017

 G8

