Huawei announces battery replacement campaign for SA

Huawei has announced a battery replacement campaign to reward its smartphone users in the South Africa.

The campaign offers customers the chance to obtain a genuine battery replacement tailored to their specific device model at a low price and starting at just R149.00. Users can enjoy the benefits of a new and genuine battery that promises optimal performance and longevity and a 90-day warranty on it.

As part of the campaign, users have the opportunity to get a new Genuine Huawei battery replacement for their specific device model. With a Genuine battery, users can enjoy extended battery life and superior performance while ensuring the safety and reliability of their devices.

Users can purchase the battery replacement service when they visit any authorised Huawei Service Center for replacement or go to Service Centre directly to receive the service. This ensures that their devices are handled with expertise and care, with minimal wait times.

As almost all recent mobile phones use undetachable battery designs, which are not easy to replace, Huawei users are advised to only replace phone batteries at authorized Service Centres , where users may also get help from qualified maintenance personnel who have undergone professional training specifically for Huawei products.

New batteries will come with an additional 90-day warranty from the collection date. There won’t be any additional charges other than the battery replacement price, which covers the spare part price, labour charge, and tax.

This offer is available for a wide range of Huawei smartphones and tablet series in the South Africa, as below:

HUAWEI MATE HUAWEI P HUAWEI nova HUAWEI Y HUAWEI G Series Mate 40 Pro Mate 30 Pro Mate 20 X 5G Mate 20 Pro Mate 20 lite Mate 20 Mate 10 Pro Mate 10 lite Mate 10 Mate 9 Mate 8 Porsche Design Mate RS P9 Plus P9 lite P9 P8 lite P40 Pro+ P40 Pro P40 P30 Pro P30 lite P30 P20 Pro P10 Plus P10 lite P10 P Smart nova 7i nova 7 SE nova 7 nova 5T nova 4 nova 3i nova 3e nova 3 Y9s Y9a Y9 Prime 2019 Y9 2019 Y9 2018 Y8s Y8p Y7p Y7a Y7 Prime Y7 2019 Y7 2018 Y6p Y6 Prime 2019 Y5p Y5 Prime 2018 Y5 lite Y5 2019 Y5 2017 Y3 2017 G8