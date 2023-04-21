ICT Technician

The successful candidate would need to mainly perform maintenance to all PC & Laptop hardware, stock management, logging calls via email with couriers for collections & deliveries, software & communication systems and peripherals used within the organization to perform and supplement daily activities.

Minimum Requirements:

• Relevant diploma in IT (preferably with N+ and A+)

• Must have at least 3 years’ experience in the IT field

• IT Technical Support background (essential)

• Excellent written and verbal English communication skills

• Problem-solving skills

• Must be able to work independently with minimum supervision

Desired Skills:

ICT

Information Management

Information Technology (IT)

About The Employer:

Our client is seeking an experienced individual to join their team as an ICT technician.

