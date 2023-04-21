ICT Technician – Eastern Cape Gqebera

The successful candidate would need to mainly perform maintenance to all PC & Laptop hardware, stock management, logging calls via email with couriers for collections & deliveries, software & communication systems and peripherals used within the organization to perform and supplement daily activities.
Minimum Requirements:
• Relevant diploma in IT (preferably with N+ and A+)
• Must have at least 3 years’ experience in the IT field
• IT Technical Support background (essential)
• Excellent written and verbal English communication skills
• Problem-solving skills
• Must be able to work independently with minimum supervision
Desired Skills:
- ICT
- Information Management
- Information Technology (IT)
About The Employer:
Our client is seeking an experienced individual to join their team as an ICT technician.