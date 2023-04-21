IT Technician

Our client in Port Elizabeth is looking to employ an I.T. Technician to start soonest
The successful candidate would need to mainly perform maintenance to all PC & Laptop hardware, stock management, logging calls via email with couriers for collections & deliveries, software & communication systems, and peripherals used within the organization to perform and supplement daily activities.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant diploma in IT (preferably with N+ and A+)
  • Must have at least 3 years of experience in the IT field
  • IT Technical Support background (essential)
  • Excellent written and verbal English communication skills
  • Problem-solving skills
  • Must be able to work independently with minimum supervision

Desired Skills:

  • Information Technology
  • I.T.
  • N+
  • A+
  • Hardware
  • Software
  • I.T. Support

