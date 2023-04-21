IT Technician – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in Port Elizabeth is looking to employ an I.T. Technician to start soonest
The successful candidate would need to mainly perform maintenance to all PC & Laptop hardware, stock management, logging calls via email with couriers for collections & deliveries, software & communication systems, and peripherals used within the organization to perform and supplement daily activities.
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant diploma in IT (preferably with N+ and A+)
- Must have at least 3 years of experience in the IT field
- IT Technical Support background (essential)
- Excellent written and verbal English communication skills
- Problem-solving skills
- Must be able to work independently with minimum supervision
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology
- I.T.
- N+
- A+
- Hardware
- Software
- I.T. Support