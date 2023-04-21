IT Technician – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in Port Elizabeth is looking to employ an I.T. Technician to start soonest

The successful candidate would need to mainly perform maintenance to all PC & Laptop hardware, stock management, logging calls via email with couriers for collections & deliveries, software & communication systems, and peripherals used within the organization to perform and supplement daily activities.

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant diploma in IT (preferably with N+ and A+)

Must have at least 3 years of experience in the IT field

IT Technical Support background (essential)

Excellent written and verbal English communication skills

Problem-solving skills

Must be able to work independently with minimum supervision

Desired Skills:

Information Technology

I.T.

N+

A+

Hardware

Software

I.T. Support

