Our Client in the Digital Marketing / Creative sector is seeking a Junior Developer to join their team, based in Port Elizabeth.
Requirements:
- HTML, CSS/SCSS (bonus), JavaScript, JQuery.
- Skills in Programming such as Ruby, Node JS, Python or PHP.
- Candidates must be able to problem solve, come up with with their own ideas, be eager to learn and willing to research solutions.
- Troubleshooting and navigating the internet.
