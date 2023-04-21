Junior IT Technician at Ntice Search – Limpopo Burgersfort

Our client Indigo Fruit Farming, a leading producer of citrus and sub-tropical fruit in South Africa is recruiting for a Junior IT Technician at Naranja Packers in Burgersfort, Limpopo

The IT Technician will be responsible for installing and maintaining computer hardware, software, and networks in the Packhouse facilities and to provide general assistance to onsite users.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Request, issue and set up workstations with computers and necessary peripheral devices (routers, printers etc.)

Maintain computer hardware (HDD, mouse, keyboard etc.) to ensure functionality, including off-season storage, cleaning, and updates

Install and configure appropriate software and functions according to individual needs and specifications

Perform troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve problems (repair or replace parts, debugging etc.)

Assist in the creation and maintenance of an asset register of IT equipment for the business unit – updated monthly and distributed to the IT Administration head office (SharePoint)

Provide assistance in data recovery and any other software related queries

Maintain and manage the network – IP addresses, devices, and hardware

Ensure that all equipment is retrieved on resignation and user accounts are appropriately closed or redirected/reassigned

Ensure that all jobs are listed, and progress tracked on the preferred platform for traceability and time management

Ensure off-season calibration, servicing and maintenance of hardware, printers, and network

Connect, setup and testing of hardware and label printers to minimize down time especially during pack season

Workplace discipline – ensure reporting for duty on time and abiding by the company’s policies

Health and Safety – always wear PPE as required and follow all Health and Safety policies and procedures and adhere to all signages

Report compliance issues – always report compliance concerns such as suspicious behavior, non-adherence to company policy and procedures, signs of pests etc. to ensure a safe working environment

Ensure good communication on all levels (upward and downwards) to ensure effective and efficient operations

Manage and supervise third party installations, reporting on progress, and facilitating communications

Off-season tasks and responsibilities may vary from the above

Minimum Requirements:

Education and Experience:

Grade 12 or equivalent qualification

Minimum A+ and N+ certification or higher

2 to 3 years relevant experience

Experience in an Agricultural/Packhouse will be an added advantage

Experience in the Citrus Industry will be and added advantage

Knowledge of Argox Printers will be an added advantage

Be prepared to work shifts

Driving license essential

Salary:

Market Related

Desired Skills:

A+

N+

Citrus

Learn more/Apply for this position