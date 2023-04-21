Junior IT Technician at Ntice Search – Limpopo Burgersfort

Our client Indigo Fruit Farming, a leading producer of citrus and sub-tropical fruit in South Africa is recruiting for a Junior IT Technician at Naranja Packers in Burgersfort, Limpopo
The IT Technician will be responsible for installing and maintaining computer hardware, software, and networks in the Packhouse facilities and to provide general assistance to onsite users.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Request, issue and set up workstations with computers and necessary peripheral devices (routers, printers etc.)
- Maintain computer hardware (HDD, mouse, keyboard etc.) to ensure functionality, including off-season storage, cleaning, and updates
- Install and configure appropriate software and functions according to individual needs and specifications
- Perform troubleshooting to diagnose and resolve problems (repair or replace parts, debugging etc.)
- Assist in the creation and maintenance of an asset register of IT equipment for the business unit – updated monthly and distributed to the IT Administration head office (SharePoint)
- Provide assistance in data recovery and any other software related queries
- Maintain and manage the network – IP addresses, devices, and hardware
- Ensure that all equipment is retrieved on resignation and user accounts are appropriately closed or redirected/reassigned
- Ensure that all jobs are listed, and progress tracked on the preferred platform for traceability and time management
- Ensure off-season calibration, servicing and maintenance of hardware, printers, and network
- Connect, setup and testing of hardware and label printers to minimize down time especially during pack season
- Workplace discipline – ensure reporting for duty on time and abiding by the company’s policies
- Health and Safety – always wear PPE as required and follow all Health and Safety policies and procedures and adhere to all signages
- Report compliance issues – always report compliance concerns such as suspicious behavior, non-adherence to company policy and procedures, signs of pests etc. to ensure a safe working environment
- Ensure good communication on all levels (upward and downwards) to ensure effective and efficient operations
- Manage and supervise third party installations, reporting on progress, and facilitating communications
- Off-season tasks and responsibilities may vary from the above
Minimum Requirements:
Education and Experience:
- Grade 12 or equivalent qualification
- Minimum A+ and N+ certification or higher
- 2 to 3 years relevant experience
- Experience in an Agricultural/Packhouse will be an added advantage
- Experience in the Citrus Industry will be and added advantage
- Knowledge of Argox Printers will be an added advantage
- Be prepared to work shifts
- Driving license essential
Salary:
- Market Related
Desired Skills:
- A+
- N+
- Citrus