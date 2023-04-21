Lorge scoops two awards

Lorge, a provider of Sage software solutions, has received two prestigious awards at the South African Third Party Advantage Conference (TPAC) 2023, from Peresoft and Technisoft for its outstanding commitment to excellence in product sales and support.

Lorge won the Peresoft award for Top sales in Gauteng 2023 and Outstanding Product sales and support 2022-2023 for Technisoft. These third-party solutions work with Sage 300.

“We are thrilled to receive these awards from Peresoft and Technisoft,” says Lorge CEO Neville Govender. “They are a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication in delivering the best possible solutions to our clients. We remain committed to providing innovative solutions that help our clients achieve their business objectives.”

Peresoft MD Bobby Perel adds: “Congratulations to Lorge for receiving the Top Sales award in Gauteng. It’s clear that their hard work and dedication have paid off as a long-standing member of the Sage 300 community, Lorge has consistently shown their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. Their achievements in top sales are a testament to their expertise and dedication. We are proud to have Lorge as a partner and value their contributions to the Sage 300 community.”

Technisoft MD Mark Kornhauser comments: “Lorge received our award for outstanding Product Sales and Support as they provide truly wonderful customer support and are a pleasure to work with. We were so pleased to be able to participate in the Sage 300 TPAC Conference and look forward to seeing everyone next year.”

Govender adds: “Receiving these awards from Peresoft and Technisoft is a great honour. It reinforces our commitment to providing our clients with the best possible solutions to help them achieve their business goals. We look forward to continuing our work with Peresoft, Technisoft, and Sage to deliver innovative solutions that help our clients succeed.”