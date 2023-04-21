NETWORK OPERATIONS ENGINEER (Tier 1) Sandton
R15 000 to R20 000 p.m. + Benefits as listed below.
- 100% Employer contributions to Key Risk benefits (death, funeral, incapacity benefits)
- Performance based annual bonus (based on individual performance and company results)
o Subsidised canteen
o Study assistance and study leave
NB Medical Aid and Provident Fund Contributions are funded totally out of the abovementioned R15 000 to 20 000CTC
ROLE SUMMARY
Responsible for ensuring stability of the network to the standards required in order to maintain customer satisfaction.
KEY OUTPUTS
Customer Communication
- Deal with Customers, either telephonically or via email, in a courteous, efficient and prompt manner.
- Priortise Customer Centricity and utulie empathy in all communications.
- All emails to be written in appropriate business language
- Ensure “active” listening at all times when dealing with Customers
Incident Logging
- Capture detailed, accurate information of the incident, either telephonically or via email
- Adhere to Standard Operating Procedures
- Follow up on all assigned tickets and ensure Customers are updated hourly
- Escalate outstanding incidents to suppliers or senior engineers for resolution
- Adhere to daily standards regarding the closing of tickets
Incident Handling
- Adhere to Standard Operating Procedures
- Follow up on all assigned tickets and ensure Customers are updated hourly
- Escalate outstanding incidents to suppliers or senior engineers for resolution
- Adhere to daily standards regarding the closing of tickets
Trouble shooting
- Diagnose the problem, identify the root cause and resolve the issue as quickly as possible
REQUIREMENTS
- Knowledge of networks in the telecommunications industry (Cisco WANs / LANDegree in IT
- CCNA and ITIL are an advantage
- Must be willing to work weekend shifts monthly
- Must be willing to work flexible shifts
- Must be willing to work night shift
- Must have own transport
Desired Skills:
- ISP
- Computer Networking
- ITIL
- Routing protocols
- Cisco
- WAN
- LAN
- Telecommunications
- Incident logging
- Incident Investigation
- Cisco Routers
- MPLS VPN
- NOC
About The Employer:
THE COMPANY
– … is a telecommunications carrier, provides data communications services to wholesale carriers and wholesale clients in the Middle East, Africa, West Asia, and other international regions. The company offers a portfolio of solutions that include Ethernet products; and carrier grade network services. It also provides global dedicated Internet access, broadband Internet access, and IPVPN or public MPLS Lite services.
– The Company is the 1st African MEF 3.0 certified carrier ethernet network. Our new award winning Software Defined Networks platform (C-RAN), brings next generation software centric services including SD-WAN, SDN and NFV together.
– Autonomous orchestration, cloud provisioning, open source, API’s and agile development are built into our [URL Removed] we evolve as client’s needs grow.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Annual Bonus
- pension
- Medical Aid
- Group Life Assurance
- Study Assistance