Network Operations Engineer – Gauteng Sandown

NETWORK OPERATIONS ENGINEER (Tier 1) Sandton

R15 000 to R20 000 p.m. + Benefits as listed below.

100% Employer contributions to Key Risk benefits (death, funeral, incapacity benefits)

Performance based annual bonus (based on individual performance and company results)

o Subsidised canteen

o Study assistance and study leave

NB Medical Aid and Provident Fund Contributions are funded totally out of the abovementioned R15 000 to 20 000CTC

ROLE SUMMARY

Responsible for ensuring stability of the network to the standards required in order to maintain customer satisfaction.

KEY OUTPUTS

Customer Communication

Deal with Customers, either telephonically or via email, in a courteous, efficient and prompt manner.

Priortise Customer Centricity and utulie empathy in all communications.

All emails to be written in appropriate business language

Ensure “active” listening at all times when dealing with Customers

Incident Logging

Capture detailed, accurate information of the incident, either telephonically or via email

Adhere to Standard Operating Procedures

Follow up on all assigned tickets and ensure Customers are updated hourly

Escalate outstanding incidents to suppliers or senior engineers for resolution

Adhere to daily standards regarding the closing of tickets

Incident Handling

Trouble shooting

Diagnose the problem, identify the root cause and resolve the issue as quickly as possible

REQUIREMENTS

Knowledge of networks in the telecommunications industry (Cisco WANs / LANDegree in IT

CCNA and ITIL are an advantage

Must be willing to work weekend shifts monthly

Must be willing to work flexible shifts

Must be willing to work night shift

Must have own transport

Desired Skills:

ISP

Computer Networking

ITIL

Routing protocols

Cisco

WAN

LAN

Telecommunications

Incident logging

Incident Investigation

Cisco Routers

MPLS VPN

NOC

About The Employer:

THE COMPANY

– … is a telecommunications carrier, provides data communications services to wholesale carriers and wholesale clients in the Middle East, Africa, West Asia, and other international regions. The company offers a portfolio of solutions that include Ethernet products; and carrier grade network services. It also provides global dedicated Internet access, broadband Internet access, and IPVPN or public MPLS Lite services.

– The Company is the 1st African MEF 3.0 certified carrier ethernet network. Our new award winning Software Defined Networks platform (C-RAN), brings next generation software centric services including SD-WAN, SDN and NFV together.

– Autonomous orchestration, cloud provisioning, open source, API’s and agile development are built into our [URL Removed] we evolve as client’s needs grow.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Annual Bonus

pension

Medical Aid

Group Life Assurance

Study Assistance

