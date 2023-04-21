Odoo Developer at IT Net

A large retail company is looking for the skills of an Odoo Developer.

Positions available: x2

Duration: 3 months

Essential Programming Language: Python

Job Responsibilities:

Your Major Job Responsibilities as an ODOO Developer would be:

1) You participate in various development projects for our products and services and be involved in all development-related aspects of our technical operations.

2) Take Initiatives for the required changes in software development process to manage overall quality.

3) Solve complex performance and other critical problems and architectural challenges.

4) Develop applications/features that affect everyday life.

Roles & Activities:

1) Design and Develop ODOO apps (new module development and customization).

2) Analyse the Scope document.

3) Create low level requirement document in discussion with different teams.

4) Follow best practices in Software development to ensure the readability and maintainability of the code.

5) Re-use the features available in ODOO to fulfill the Scope objectives.

6) Create custom module in ODOO to meet the specific domain requirement.

7) Follow source code checking process to maintain the code in Git Version Control.

8) Follow best practices for secured Software Development.

Required Skills Sets:

Strong knowledge of

Python and programming concepts.

Complete understanding of ODOO basic flow.

Knowledge of data models available in ODOO core.

Proven expertise in developing custom modules in ODOO .

ODOO Techno functional knowledge.

Experience in developing latest versions of ODOO and Excellent debugging skills in Odoo.

Experience in migrating from earlier ODOO version to new version.

Core knowledge about the current feature available in ODOO – Sales, Purchase, CRM, Accounts, Inventory, Projects, Time-sheet, HR etc.

Knowledge in handling ODOO front end(XML and Java Script)

Good knowledge of PostgreSQL with ability to write SQL queries.

View customization – work on Widgets, Wizards, Java Script, view XML etc.

Q-Web reports creation.

Data import using ODOO import as well as custom import using Python.

Knowledge of Version Control System like git.

Knowledge of Linux flavored operating system

Desired Skills:

Python

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

