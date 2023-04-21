Oracle Applications Dba Technical Specialist: Fusion and Ebs Payroll – Gauteng Brooklyn

Apr 21, 2023

Oracle Applications Dba Technical Specialist: Fusion and Ebs Payroll – (12 Months Fixed Term Contract, Full Time Based at Head Office).
POSITION PURPOSE

  • The Oracle Applications DBA specialist will have the primary role of administering, maintaining, and optimizing performance of the company on-premises Oracle Fusion and EBS database and application environments.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Degree in Information management system / computer science OR Information Technology.
  • 5 -6 years hands on working experience as an Oracle Application DBA specialist, specializing on Oracle database appliances.

POSITION OUTPUTS

  • Oracle Fusion Database Administration (backend)
  • Oracle EBS Payroll Database Administration
  • Oracle Applications Administration (backend)
  • Oracle Patch Management implementations and maintenance
  • Oracle Applications and Database backups maintenance and planning
  • Oracle Applications cloning across various Oracle environments (UAT, DEV and PROD)
  • Oracle database and application performance tuning
  • Maintain, develop, and optimize database and application integrations.
  • Document, maintain and implement application cloning and backup schedules.
  • Troubleshooting and resolving database and application faults
  • Migration of new changes and requirements.
  • Ensure knowledge and skills transfer.

REQUIRED COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

  • Sound Oracle Technology Awareness.
  • Solid expertise and skill in the management of Oracle Application 12.2.x/Database 11g.
  • Strong Backup and Recovery RMAN experience.
  • Strong Linux experience.
  • Strong Communication, written, analytical and troubleshooting skills with focus on solving problems.
  • Should have the capacity to proactively determine and address root cause of identified issues when required.
  • Collaborate with end-users and managers.

