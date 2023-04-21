Oracle Applications Dba Technical Specialist: Fusion and Ebs Payroll – (12 Months Fixed Term Contract, Full Time Based at Head Office).
POSITION PURPOSE
- The Oracle Applications DBA specialist will have the primary role of administering, maintaining, and optimizing performance of the company on-premises Oracle Fusion and EBS database and application environments.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Degree in Information management system / computer science OR Information Technology.
- 5 -6 years hands on working experience as an Oracle Application DBA specialist, specializing on Oracle database appliances.
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Oracle Fusion Database Administration (backend)
- Oracle EBS Payroll Database Administration
- Oracle Applications Administration (backend)
- Oracle Patch Management implementations and maintenance
- Oracle Applications and Database backups maintenance and planning
- Oracle Applications cloning across various Oracle environments (UAT, DEV and PROD)
- Oracle database and application performance tuning
- Maintain, develop, and optimize database and application integrations.
- Document, maintain and implement application cloning and backup schedules.
- Troubleshooting and resolving database and application faults
- Migration of new changes and requirements.
- Ensure knowledge and skills transfer.
REQUIRED COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS
- Sound Oracle Technology Awareness.
- Solid expertise and skill in the management of Oracle Application 12.2.x/Database 11g.
- Strong Backup and Recovery RMAN experience.
- Strong Linux experience.
- Strong Communication, written, analytical and troubleshooting skills with focus on solving problems.
- Should have the capacity to proactively determine and address root cause of identified issues when required.
- Collaborate with end-users and managers.
Desired Skills:
- Oracle Technology Awareness
- management of Oracle Application 12.2.x/Database 11g
- Backup and Recovery RMAN
- Linux
- analytical and troubleshooting skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree