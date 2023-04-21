Oracle Business Intelligence (Bi) Report Developer (Technical)

POSITION PURPOSE

The BI Report developer will have the primary responsibility of developing and supporting the existing Oracle Fusion and EBS Payroll application environment. The BI report developer will work closely with the ICT division and business users to analyse, design, develop, test, document, and support business solutions toward meeting business requirements and goals. These include reporting, interfaces, customization, extensions.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Degree in Information management system / computer science OR Information Technology.

5 years working experience as an Oracle specialist on Business intelligent developer.

5+ years development experience working with Oracle RDBMS, SQL coding, performance tuning SQL and PL/SQL.

5+ years development experience with OBIEE 11g/12c.

POSITION OUTPUTS

Developing, supporting, and maintaining OBIEE 11g and OBIEE12c repository model, reports, and dashboards

Working with divisional end-users to gather and document requirements.

Designing and documenting technical specifications

Identify and resolve performance issues and applying best practices.

REQUIRED COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

Solid understanding of ERP database tables and structures

Solid experience in developing BI reports with Oracle Business Intelligence 11x.

Strong listening, analytical, communication and presentation skills.

Excellent planning and organizing skill, to support reaching objectives and finalizing activities within set deadlines and at the required level of quality.

Flexibility and willingness to adapt to changes.

Strong attention to details and focus on delivering quality work.

Open to work with a variety of BI development tools and technologies.

