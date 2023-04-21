Oracle Developer (Adf) (Technical) – Gauteng Brooklyn

Oracle Developer (Adf) (Technical) – (12 Months Fixed Term Contract, Full Time Based at Head Office).
POSITION PURPOSE
- The purpose of the Oracle ADF ERP Developer role is to design and develop custom screens using Oracle ADF technology on the Fusion ERP platform. The job role includes collaboratively engaging with internal divisional stakeholders, ICT business analyst, ICT business process specialist to gather technical requirements to implement high quality ERP enhancements for the organisation.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Oracle ADF certification.
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or related field.
- 5 years working experience in Oracle ADF development with Oracle ERP technologies.
- Fusion ERP on premise experience would be an advantage.
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Develop custom screens, data models, and business logic developed using Oracle ADF technology that meet business requirements.
- Application integrations developed and tested with external systems using web services, RESTful APIs, and other integration technologies.
- High-quality, maintainable, and scalable Oracle ADF applications that conform to established software development methodologies, standards, and guidelines.
- Technical expertise and support provided to the ICT team and business stakeholders as needed.
- Technical documentation, including design documents, configuration documents, and user manuals.
- Regular updates provided to the ICT team and business stakeholders on the status of development activities.
- Contribution to knowledge sharing and continuous improvement activities.
REQUIRED COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS
- Excellent programming skills in Java and Oracle ADF technology.
- Strong experience in developing custom screens, data models, and business logic using Oracle ADF technology.
- Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet deadlines.
