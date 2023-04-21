Project Manager (Digital Engineering Development and Placement Programme) – 6 months contract – Eastern Cape East London

Digital, Engineering and Manufacturing Graduate Development and Placement Programme (EL)
QUALIFICATIONS
- B Degree in ICT / Engineering with a minimum of 10 years relevant working experience in ICT/Engineering. Experience in Project Management will be an added advantage.
Responsibilities:
- Develop a framework for a programme for the skills development and placement of Digital, Engineering and Manufacturing graduates.
- Manage the process of securing an implementation partner that shall be tasked with the facilitation of resource mobilisation, development and placement of graduates.
- Direct and oversee the development of the Service Level Agreement with the implementation partner ensuring clear project plans, including management of implementation partner through determining performance milestones, billing, with progress monitoring mechanisms and other relevant logistics.
- Manage with the support of the implementation partner, activities relating to securing collaboration partnerships (e.g., industry, government, academic institutions) and funding from the relevant sector education and training authorities (SETAs) and other funding partners. This will also entail securing placement partners for funding and provision of tools of trade for the placed graduates.
- Work with SETAs in identifying workplace approved companies for graduate placements.
- Develop placement protocols, direct and oversee graduate enlistment and placement in alignment to available resources.
- Develop and manage project plan and budget as well as monitor expenditure for the programme in line with the budget.
- Coordinate arrangements with the Human Resource department and other relevant departments relating to the planning and management of the recruitment and payment processes for the participant graduates.
- Oversee to the on-boarding process and support arrangements for the placed graduates to ensure that the programme attains its development and job creation objectives.
- Develop and implement a monitoring and evaluation framework for the programme.
- Facilitate post-placement work opportunities for the participating candidates.
- Stakeholder Management (User Support)
Desired Skills:
- Budgeting
- Digital
- E-Recruitment
- Engineering
- Manufacturing
- Project Management
- Project Planning