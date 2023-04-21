Python Developer – Computer Vision / Machine Learning – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Vacancy available in the heart of Cape Town’s genteel Southern Suburb, for a full-time Python Developer with experience in Computer Vision and Machine Learning to join our client’s engineering team to help bring innovative products to the market.
Our client is an exciting IoT business that provides next-generation mobile applications, systems, and solutions. They’re a hardware & software company that has built a product from the ground up.
Requirements:
- Degree in Computer Science, Mathematics and/or Statistics
- Experience in Data Science, Computer Vision and/or Machine Learning
- Expert in Python
- Resides in Cape Town?.
The role will entail:
- Developing industry leading video analytics solutions on purpose-built hardware
- Work with the product team to define requirements
- Help with design and architecture of the solution
- Collaborate with the hardware engineers to improve the hardware interfacing
- Work with testers to ensure super high quality and secure software
- Our language of choice in this space is Python and backend
- Integrate your solution with the company’s micro-services
