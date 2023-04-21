Python Developer – Computer Vision / Machine Learning

Vacancy available in the heart of Cape Town’s genteel Southern Suburb, for a full-time Python Developer with experience in Computer Vision and Machine Learning to join our client’s engineering team to help bring innovative products to the market.

Our client is an exciting IoT business that provides next-generation mobile applications, systems, and solutions. They’re a hardware & software company that has built a product from the ground up.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science, Mathematics and/or Statistics

Experience in Data Science, Computer Vision and/or Machine Learning

Expert in Python

Resides in Cape Town?.

The role will entail:

Developing industry leading video analytics solutions on purpose-built hardware

Work with the product team to define requirements

Help with design and architecture of the solution

Collaborate with the hardware engineers to improve the hardware interfacing

Work with testers to ensure super high quality and secure software

Our language of choice in this space is Python and backend

Integrate your solution with the company’s micro-services

Desired Skills:

Python

Data Science

Computer Vision

Machine Learning

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

