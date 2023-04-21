React Native Developer

What will you do?

Work on and contribute to the growth of our suite of mobile applications

Conduct peer reviews, ensuring strict adherence to team-agreed best practices and styles

Contribute to collaborative team discussions to continually improve our codebase and SDLC

Work closely with Product Owners to deliver sound technical solutions based on the needs of the business

Create compelling device specific user interfaces and experiences, the exciting stuff!

Conduct research & do proof of concept

Perform unit testing

Estimate on development efforts

What skills must you have?

Solid experience of fundamental programming paradigms and designs

Native Mobile Development experience (IOS or Android) is essential

An understanding of User Interface Design and Visual Communication advantageous

Versatile in being able to operate optimally in a small, fast-paced environment with increased amounts of responsibility and highly collaborative teams

Strong communication skills across multi-disciplinary teams i.e. Product Managers, UX/UI Designers, QA Engineers and various stakeholders in the business

You will have:

A B Science or B-Tech in Computer Science / IT

A minimum of 3 years of development experience, a must have

React or React-Native experience and knowledge

Experience in React functional components an advantage

HTML, CSS and JavaScript experience, with TypeScript a plus

Experience with XML, JSON, REST

Experience with Git and agile management software preferred, i.e. JIRA, Azure DevOps.

Web Service Design, C# & SQL (not essential)

Desired Skills:

Android

Git

iOS

Javascript

JSON

React Native

React. js

About The Employer:

Our client is the largest media company in Southern Africa. They work on building the best experience for millions of users who visit their digital properties on a daily basis. They have a people-focused culture and have a huge amount of fun while working together to execute fast. They keep their tech stack current and they’re surrounded by plenty of opportunities for learning and growth. They’re a happy team and they want to make the circle bigger!

