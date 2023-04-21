React Native Developer

What will you do?
- Work on and contribute to the growth of our suite of mobile applications
- Conduct peer reviews, ensuring strict adherence to team-agreed best practices and styles
- Contribute to collaborative team discussions to continually improve our codebase and SDLC
- Work closely with Product Owners to deliver sound technical solutions based on the needs of the business
- Create compelling device specific user interfaces and experiences, the exciting stuff!
- Conduct research & do proof of concept
- Perform unit testing
- Estimate on development efforts
What skills must you have?
- Solid experience of fundamental programming paradigms and designs
- Native Mobile Development experience (IOS or Android) is essential
- An understanding of User Interface Design and Visual Communication advantageous
- Versatile in being able to operate optimally in a small, fast-paced environment with increased amounts of responsibility and highly collaborative teams
- Strong communication skills across multi-disciplinary teams i.e. Product Managers, UX/UI Designers, QA Engineers and various stakeholders in the business
You will have:
- A B Science or B-Tech in Computer Science / IT
- A minimum of 3 years of development experience, a must have
- React or React-Native experience and knowledge
- Experience in React functional components an advantage
- HTML, CSS and JavaScript experience, with TypeScript a plus
- Experience with XML, JSON, REST
- Experience with Git and agile management software preferred, i.e. JIRA, Azure DevOps.
- Web Service Design, C# & SQL (not essential)
Desired Skills:
- Android
- Git
- iOS
- Javascript
- JSON
- React Native
- React. js
About The Employer:
Our client is the largest media company in Southern Africa. They work on building the best experience for millions of users who visit their digital properties on a daily basis. They have a people-focused culture and have a huge amount of fun while working together to execute fast. They keep their tech stack current and they’re surrounded by plenty of opportunities for learning and growth. They’re a happy team and they want to make the circle bigger!