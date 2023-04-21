React Native Developer

Apr 21, 2023

What will you do?

  • Work on and contribute to the growth of our suite of mobile applications
  • Conduct peer reviews, ensuring strict adherence to team-agreed best practices and styles
  • Contribute to collaborative team discussions to continually improve our codebase and SDLC
  • Work closely with Product Owners to deliver sound technical solutions based on the needs of the business
  • Create compelling device specific user interfaces and experiences, the exciting stuff!
  • Conduct research & do proof of concept
  • Perform unit testing
  • Estimate on development efforts

What skills must you have?

  • Solid experience of fundamental programming paradigms and designs
  • Native Mobile Development experience (IOS or Android) is essential
  • An understanding of User Interface Design and Visual Communication advantageous
  • Versatile in being able to operate optimally in a small, fast-paced environment with increased amounts of responsibility and highly collaborative teams
  • Strong communication skills across multi-disciplinary teams i.e. Product Managers, UX/UI Designers, QA Engineers and various stakeholders in the business

You will have:

  • A B Science or B-Tech in Computer Science / IT
  • A minimum of 3 years of development experience, a must have
  • React or React-Native experience and knowledge
  • Experience in React functional components an advantage
  • HTML, CSS and JavaScript experience, with TypeScript a plus
  • Experience with XML, JSON, REST
  • Experience with Git and agile management software preferred, i.e. JIRA, Azure DevOps.
  • Web Service Design, C# & SQL (not essential)

Desired Skills:

  • Android
  • Git
  • iOS
  • Javascript
  • JSON
  • React Native
  • React. js

About The Employer:

Our client is the largest media company in Southern Africa. They work on building the best experience for millions of users who visit their digital properties on a daily basis. They have a people-focused culture and have a huge amount of fun while working together to execute fast. They keep their tech stack current and they’re surrounded by plenty of opportunities for learning and growth. They’re a happy team and they want to make the circle bigger!

