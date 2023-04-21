Saicom named Veeam Partner of the Year

Cloud solutions provider Saicom it has been named the Best Veeam Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) Partner of the Year.

The accolade is granted to the Veeam partner that has contributed most significantly to the popularisation of cloud technologies in 2022. To qualify for the award, the partner must satisfy rigorous criteria in expanding the Veeam business while showcasing profound expertise and knowledge of the Veeam technology stack. The VCSP Partner of the Year is among the highest partner distinctions awarded by Veeam.

Joshua Grunewald, cloud hosting manager at Saicom, notes that Saicom outperformed Veeam partners in South Africa despite being comparatively smaller in volume and revenue within the VCSP segment. Saicom achieved an astounding 170% growth for Veeam during the January-December period, with monthly growth rates of up to 30% for their Veeam business.

In addition, Saicom exhibited skills and knowledge in relation to Veeam’s features and solutions. The company collaborates closely with the Veeam systems engineering team to comprehend the product stack and effectively market it.

Grunewald adds: “Veeam was very encouraged by how well our team knows their products. We have shown initiative to understand all aspects of Veeam solutions even if there are portions we might only sell at a later stage.”

Matthew Lee, Veeam’s cloud and hosting manager for Africa, commends Saicom’s expertise and knowledge, stating that their understanding of Veeam makes it easy for their technical team to conceptualise business use cases for the technology without requiring any hand-holding.