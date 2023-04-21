Senior BI Analyst (CH910)

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for BI Analyst, ideally with Industrial Engineering background, to join their fast-growing, and exciting business in Retail (Stellenbosch).
The purpose of these role is to enable business to make better and faster decisions by utilising data and analytical skills to provide support to the wider Product Team, specified internal clients within the bank, and key business forums and committees.
Qualifications
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate
- Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Statistics, Applied Mathematics, Engineering (Minimum)
- Honours Degree in Finance or Statistics (Beneficial)
Experience
- At least 5 years’ experience as Business Intelligence Analyst OR Data Analyst OR Actuarial Analyst OR Quants Analyst including experience in data driven analytics and understanding of database structure design and data extraction principles
- Knowledge of and experience in using visualisation tools such as Power BI or Quicksite
- Experience in identifying, quantifying and subsequently delivering insights to business decision makers
Technological skills:
Minimum
- Advanced Excel
- Data Analysis Expressions (DAX)
- Power BI (for Visualisation)
- SQL or SAS for Database Work (Queries, join tables etc.)
Ideal/Nice to have
- Knowledge of and experience in AWS
- Demonstrates the following technological skills
- AWS Data Analytics Speciality
- AWS Practitioner
- AWS Sagemaker
Other Skills:
- Business Analysis & Requirements gathering
- Financial systems & procedures
- Database design principle
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Numerical Reasoning skills
- Presentation Skills
- Problem solving skills
Competencies
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
- Creating and innovating
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Analysing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Relating and Networking
- Coping with pressures and setbacks
- Achieving personal work goals and objectives
- Deciding and initiating action
- Persuading and Influencing
- Learning and Researching
- Writing and Reporting
Key Tasks and Accountabilities
- Take ownership and responsibility for allocated focus area
- Delivery Business requirements
- Deliver Data Insights
- Stakeholder Engagement
- Quality Assurance
- Level of Complexity (required to be able to join data and source information from multiple sources / processes) and develop appropriate metrics and measures on this information for analysis and interpretation which takes into account the business processes.
- Ensure adherence to best practice principles and processes
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.
Desired Skills:
- Analysis
- AWS
- Business Intelligence
- Industrial Engineering
- Insights
- MS Excel
- MS Excel Pivot Tables