Senior Business Analyst – Vryburg (North West)

Apr 21, 2023

A well-established business is seeking to appoint a Senior Business Analyst.
To package the credit submission documents for Credit Committees on behalf of the business origination team.
Qualifications & Experience:

  • NQF Level 5
  • Relevant three year qualification;
  • BTech in Credit or Risk Management,
  • Undergraduate Degree in Commercial / Business Sciences / Risk Management / Investment Management
  • 3-5 years Post qualification experience which will typically include the following
  • Experience as a Credit Analyst, or relevant credit / lending assessment experience in a commercial or corporate banking environment
  • Experience in a Financial Services Lending environment
  • Relationship management experience in a customer facing environment within an agricultural environment an advantage

Critical Competencies

  • Microsoft Office
  • Knowledge / Experience of financial and business analysis – including the application of analysis tools and systems
  • Lending / Credit Assessment Principles
  • Financial and Business Acumen
  • Customer Service Principles
  • Accounting Principles
  • Written and Verbal Communication Skills

Desired Skills:

  • Credit Analyst
  • Financial Services Lending environment
  • agricultural

