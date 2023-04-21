Senior .NET Developer

What will you do?
- Work closely with Developers, Designers and Product Owners to develop cutting edge products across the web and mobile space, using the company platforms.
- Take the technical lead on larger, more complex projects.
- Drive low level solution design workshops with fellow team members during whiteboard sessions.
- Make a positive contribution to requirement workshops, or scrum events attended with a view on the broader needs of the group.
- Mentor, groom and knowledge share amongst team members.
- Assist and support Design, QA and the OPS teams during the various stages of the development life cycle.
- Develop enhancements and fix bugs on existing products.
- Perform Alpha Testing on all developments.
What will you need?
- Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail.
- Self managed and must have the ability to work independently on projects.
- Ability to constructively help others and raise team performance.
- Flexible about learning new methodologies and technologies.
What will you have?
- Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, IT or Informatics preferred.
- 7+ years development experience working with ASP.NET and C#
- 3+ years development experience working with .NET Core
- Understanding fundamental design patterns and principles (SOLID).
- Experience in RESTful API development.
- Advanced experience with JavaScript frameworks.
- Client-side experience in HTML, CSS and SASS.
- Experience in MS SQL Server and source control (Git).
- Understanding of TDD.
Nice to haves:
- Previous experience on scalable web sites with high traffic load
- Caching strategies
- Redis
- Typescript
- Elastic search
- Cloud experience (Azure beneficial)
- CI/CD
Desired Skills:
- .NET Core
- ASP.Net
- C#
- CSS
- Git
- HTML
- Javascript
About The Employer:
Our client is the largest media company in Southern Africa. They work on building the best experience for millions of users who visit their digital properties on a daily basis. They have a people-focused culture and have a huge amount of fun while working together to execute fast. They keep their tech stack current and they’re surrounded by plenty of opportunities for learning and growth. They’re a happy team and they want to make the circle bigger!