Senior .NET Developer

What will you do?

Work closely with Developers, Designers and Product Owners to develop cutting edge products across the web and mobile space, using the company platforms.

Take the technical lead on larger, more complex projects.

Drive low level solution design workshops with fellow team members during whiteboard sessions.

Make a positive contribution to requirement workshops, or scrum events attended with a view on the broader needs of the group.

Mentor, groom and knowledge share amongst team members.

Assist and support Design, QA and the OPS teams during the various stages of the development life cycle.

Develop enhancements and fix bugs on existing products.

Perform Alpha Testing on all developments.

What will you need?

Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail.

Self managed and must have the ability to work independently on projects.

Ability to constructively help others and raise team performance.

Flexible about learning new methodologies and technologies.

What will you have?

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, IT or Informatics preferred.

7+ years development experience working with ASP.NET and C#

3+ years development experience working with .NET Core

Understanding fundamental design patterns and principles (SOLID).

Experience in RESTful API development.

Advanced experience with JavaScript frameworks.

Client-side experience in HTML, CSS and SASS.

Experience in MS SQL Server and source control (Git).

Understanding of TDD.

Nice to haves:

Previous experience on scalable web sites with high traffic load

Caching strategies

Redis

Typescript

Elastic search

Cloud experience (Azure beneficial)

CI/CD

Desired Skills:

.NET Core

ASP.Net

C#

CSS

Git

HTML

Javascript

About The Employer:

Our client is the largest media company in Southern Africa. They work on building the best experience for millions of users who visit their digital properties on a daily basis. They have a people-focused culture and have a huge amount of fun while working together to execute fast. They keep their tech stack current and they’re surrounded by plenty of opportunities for learning and growth. They’re a happy team and they want to make the circle bigger!

