Senior .Net Developer (Cape Town) – Western Cape Cape Town

- Role-specific knowledge:
- 7 years of experience in developing .NET applications
- NET Core, MVC, SQL Server, Entity Framework, ASP.NET MVC, NUNit / XUnit / MSUnit & Git
- They should also be comfortable building admin UIs.
- Experience with Tailwind CSS, Blazor, Hangfire, Azure DevOps, Octopus, Docker, Bootstrap, and Syncfusion controls will be an added advantage but not essential.
- Test-driven development skills
- Ability to own requirements and/or design unknowns and be able to navigate fleshing out poor and/or ambiguous requirements.
- DDD, Trunk based development.
- Sound knowledge of OO design principles and patterns.
- Sound understanding of system infrastructure and principles of system architecture.
- Understanding of ORM frameworks (.NET Entity Framework).
- Understanding of Microservices, REST, and MVC-driven web frameworks
- Versed in DevOps methodology including setting up CI/CD pipelines.
Advantageous
- Java (Java / J2EE)
- Spring Framework
- Identity Server authentication
- Experience with PHP and React
- Familiar with Cloud Native architecture
- Exposure to mobile apps development (primarily Android).
- Strong Java core skills
- SQL Server / Oracle
Minimum Requirements:
Formal qualifications:
- Matric
- Degree in IT or similar
- MS Certificates welcome
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- CI/CD
- SQL