Senior .Net Developer (Cape Town) – Western Cape Cape Town

Apr 21, 2023

  • Role-specific knowledge:

  • 7 years of experience in developing .NET applications

  • NET Core, MVC, SQL Server, Entity Framework, ASP.NET MVC, NUNit / XUnit / MSUnit & Git

  • They should also be comfortable building admin UIs.

  • Experience with Tailwind CSS, Blazor, Hangfire, Azure DevOps, Octopus, Docker, Bootstrap, and Syncfusion controls will be an added advantage but not essential.

  • Test-driven development skills

  • Ability to own requirements and/or design unknowns and be able to navigate fleshing out poor and/or ambiguous requirements.

  • DDD, Trunk based development.

  • Sound knowledge of OO design principles and patterns.

  • Sound understanding of system infrastructure and principles of system architecture.

  • Understanding of ORM frameworks (.NET Entity Framework).

  • Understanding of Microservices, REST, and MVC-driven web frameworks

  • Versed in DevOps methodology including setting up CI/CD pipelines.

Advantageous

  • Java (Java / J2EE)

  • Spring Framework

  • Identity Server authentication

  • Experience with PHP and React

  • Familiar with Cloud Native architecture

  • Exposure to mobile apps development (primarily Android).

  • Strong Java core skills

  • SQL Server / Oracle

Minimum Requirements:

Formal qualifications:

  • Matric

  • Degree in IT or similar

  • MS Certificates welcome

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net
  • CI/CD
  • SQL

