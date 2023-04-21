Senior .NET Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Apr 21, 2023

What will you do?

  • Work closely with Developers, Designers and Product Owners to develop cutting edge products across the web and mobile space, using the company platforms.
  • Take the technical lead on larger, more complex projects.
  • Drive low level solution design workshops with fellow team members during whiteboard sessions.
  • Make a positive contribution to requirement workshops, or scrum events attended with a view on the broader needs of the group.
  • Mentor, groom and knowledge share amongst team members.
  • Assist and support Design, QA and the OPS teams during the various stages of the development life cycle.
  • Develop enhancements and fix bugs on existing products.
  • Perform Alpha Testing on all developments.

What will you need?

  • Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail.
  • Self managed and must have the ability to work independently on projects.
  • Ability to constructively help others and raise team performance.
  • Flexible about learning new methodologies and technologies.

What will you have?

  • Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, IT or Informatics preferred.
  • 7+ years development experience working with ASP.NET and C#
  • 3+ years development experience working with .NET Core
  • Understanding fundamental design patterns and principles (SOLID).
  • Experience in RESTful API development.
  • Advanced experience with JavaScript frameworks.
  • Client-side experience in HTML, CSS and SASS.
  • Experience in MS SQL Server and source control (Git).
  • Understanding of TDD.

Nice to haves:

  • Previous experience on scalable web sites with high traffic load
  • Caching strategies
  • Redis
  • Typescript
  • Elastic search
  • Cloud experience (Azure beneficial)
  • CI/CD

Desired Skills:

  • .NET Core
  • ASP.Net
  • C#
  • CSS
  • Git
  • HTML
  • Javascript

About The Employer:

Our client is the largest media company in Southern Africa. They work on building the best experience for millions of users who visit their digital properties on a daily basis. They have a people-focused culture and have a huge amount of fun while working together to execute fast. They keep their tech stack current and they’re surrounded by plenty of opportunities for learning and growth. They’re a happy team and they want to make the circle bigger!

