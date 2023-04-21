System Analyst: Card Processing – Western Cape Cape Town

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a System Analyst in Card Processing environment.

Purpose Statement:

Design, develop, configure, and maintain automation and integration to systems across the Systems Development Lifecycle which are aligned to business processes and relevant internal and external governance.

Provide technical system support and query resolution and liaise with system parties to ensure timely resolution of technical issues.

Enhance processes supporting the systems or solutions.

Requirements:

3-5 years as a system analyst within card processing and switching environment. (Non-negotiable)

Postilion or any electronic payment system. (Non-negotiable)

Financial services and card processing experience.

Payment experience.

Data extraction manipulation.

Technical Requirements/Tools:

Power Card.

Payment system.

Skills – SQL, Linux, a bit of coding

Education:

Matric certificate.

Bachelor’s degree in related field.

CTI qualification (graduate) Systems information/ Engineer

Skills:

Communications Skills.

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills.

Negotiation skills.

Influencing Skills.

Facilitation Skills.

Presentation Skills.

Analytical Skills.

Problem solving skills.

Commercial Thinking Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills.

Attention to Detail.

